Player in focus: Devin Booker and his journey with the Phoenix Suns so far | NBA Season 2020-21

Devin Booker has been a phenomenon ever since he entered the NBA. He is the only active player to score 70 points in an NBA game, and he did so at the age of 20. That game made him the youngest player in NBA history to score 60 or 70 points.

Booker was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2015 as the 13th overall pick. This is his sixth season with the team.

3 YEARS AGO TODAY

20-year-old Devin Booker dropped 70 on the Celtics...and the Suns lost!



70 PTS

51 2nd half PTS

21-40 FG

4-11 3PT

24-26 FT

8 REB

6 AST

3 STL

1 BLK

44 MINS



pic.twitter.com/sxfL6xkv7y — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 24, 2020

Devin Booker's role with the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns shoots over Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell

Devin Booker plays the role of the shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns.

The 24-year-old grew up watching Kobe Bryant and has modeled his game after the LA Lakers legend. He is nearly the same height as Bryant and has developed the same skills as him.

To put it simply, just like Kobe Bryant did for the LA Lakers back in his day, Booker's role on the Phoenix Suns squad is to get a bucket in any way possible. Although he averages 4.5 assists per game, his role is not to be the playmaker but to score.

Season so far

Devin Booker is having his best season so far. Although not averaging as much as last season, his team is second in the Western Conference, so his points mean a lot more this year than they did last season.

Booker is averaging 25.5 points per game on 48/35/86 shooting splits. He is also averaging 4.1 boards, 4.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. He recently became the 5th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 9000 points and only the 9th player ever to do so before turning 25 years old.

Devin Booker is the 9th player in NBA History to score 9,000 career points before turning 25 years old, joining:



LeBron

KD

Melo

Kobe

T-Mac

Giannis

Shaq

AD



ELITE company for Book



(via @ESPNStatsInfo) — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 18, 2021

Devin Booker has scored more than 20 points per game in all but 9 games this season. He has recorded 15 outings with 30+ points, including 2 games with 40+ points.

Booker continues to impress with his scoring prowess, and it remains to be seen if he can translate his production in the playoffs.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Devin Booker doesn't have any major injury history and hasn't missed a lot of games

Devin Booker's biggest strength is his scoring prowess. Just like his idol, Kobe Bryant, he has an arsenal of moves and can get a bucket from anywhere on the court. He has a great shooting stroke and can get in the lane with authority. His body has developed a lot since he first came into the league at age 19, and he can now finish despite contact.

Devin Booker doesn't have any major injury history and hasn't missed a lot of games. He continues to develop his game and has impressed the league every season, with fans and analysts now calling him a superstar in the making. Analysts have predicted that he will end his career with multiple MVP honors and will bring the Phoenix Suns their very first title.

Although Devin Booker modeled his game after Kobe Bryant, he didn't pick up on his defense. Bryant was a 12-time All-Defensive player, and Booker is far from that.

Booker often gets lost in easy defensive switches, and opposing guards look to take advantage of him as a defensive liability. According to ESPN's Defensive Real Plus/Minus, Booker was ranked 119th after analyzing 138 eligible shooting guards. For context, James Harden, who is often criticized for his lack of defense, was ranked 12th.

Understandably, in today's era of offensive heavy basketball, Booker cannot be expected to dedicate significant energy to the defensive end of the floor. Having said that, he has improved a lot in that department.

Expectations from Devin Booker going forward

Devin Booker is expected to continue his level of impressive production in the postseason

Although Devin Booker's initial years in the league were in obscurity, he is now on a championship-ready roster. Chris Paul's addition to the Phoenix Suns has done wonders for the team, and Booker now has a bigger burden to carry as he is going to see playoff action for the first time in his career.

Devin Booker is expected to continue his level of impressive production in the postseason. Many players crumble under the pressure of the NBA playoffs, and we are yet to see if Booker can rise to the challenge.

