Player in focus: Miles Bridges and his journey so far with the Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2020-21

Miles Bridges is one of the most exciting players in arguably the most exciting team to watch in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Charlotte Hornets. Bridges is also one of the team's seven players averaging double-digit points per game this season, and the third-year talent is progressing well under coach James Borrego.

A 6' 6'' forward with immense athletic abilities, Miles Bridges is able to positively impact games for the Charlotte Hornets at both ends of the floor. He has appeared in every game for his team this campaign, which has been tremendous for the Charlotte Hornets.

Role with Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges (#0) of the Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges started in 64 of his 65 games last season, averaging 13 points and 5.6 rebounds per outing. This season, though, he fell out of the starting lineup after the arrival of Gordon Hayward and with PJ Washington keeping his starting role from the last campaign.

Recently, injuries have allowed Miles Bridges to enter the Charlotte Hornets' starting lineup more often. He has also had a solid season off the bench.

Miles Bridges has received a huge boost from LaMelo Ball, as the rookie's playmaking ability has allowed Bridges to show his tremendous ability to finish at the rim.

Advertisement

Season so far

Miles Bridges (#0) of the Charlotte Hornets.

In the first 48 games of the 2020-21 campaign, Miles Bridges came off the bench 46 times, putting up ten points per game with 49.9/37.8/87.5 shooting splits. The Charlotte Hornets went 25-23 in this stretch.

Miles Bridges has started the last 14 games for the Charlotte Hornets, thanks to injuries to LaMelo Ball and forward Gordon Hayward.

In his last 14 starts, Miles Bridges has played well, putting up 19.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while making 51.5% of his field goals, 46.3% from the three (6.8 attempts per game) and 82.9% of his free throws.

The Charlotte Hornets have undoubtedly struggled without their two main players, but Miles Bridges has been a bright spot for the team.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Advertisement

Cody Martin (#11) of the Charlotte Hornets is congratulated by Miles Bridges.

Overall, Miles Bridges is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, with an efficient shooting split of 50/40/85, in the ongoing season.

Even though his dunks during the year might receive more attention than other aspects of his offense, Miles Bridges has shown that he is a talented offensive player who can be a threat at multiple levels, like with his three-point shooting (he has made 40.9% of his 4.2 three-pointers attempted per game).

His free-throw shooting prowess has stood out during his three-season NBA career so far, as he has made 81.1% of his free throws with the Charlotte Hornets.

Rebounding could be a weakness in Bridges' game, as the 6' 6'' forward's career average is only 5.1, which does not seem adequate for a player of his tremendous athletic ability.

Expectations from Miles Bridges going forward

Miles Bridges could play in the Playoffs for the first time in his short NBA career this year. He could be one of the key players for the Charlotte Hornets in the postseason, as he has been a solid role player for the team all season.

Advertisement

The exciting 23-year-old Miles Bridges, who went to college at Michigan State for two years (averaging 17 points and 7.6 rebounds per game), has shown great progress this season. That could see him in a different, bigger role next season with the Charlotte Hornets.