“Players don’t need controversy after they’ve proven themselves, and particularly someone like him” - Jerry West wonders if 12-time All-Star has any regrets about leaving the title-winning dynasty

Many have asked the "what if" question regarding Kevin Durant. Experts and fans enjoy discussing hypotheticals had he not left the Golden State Warriors. NBA legend Jerry West is now interested in finding out if the 12-time All-Star regrets his decision to leave.

Durant joined the Warriors in the 2016 offseason after their historic 2016 NBA Finals loss. The 73-9 team collapsed against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite going 3-1 up and opted to bolster their ranks in the offseason.

The decision bore immediate success, as the Warriors won the title in 2017 & 2018. However, injuries ravaged the team in the 2019 playoffs, and KD chose to move on from there.

Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner invited Jerry to discuss certain topics in the NBA, including the evolution of basketball.

Jerry talked about how the Warriors built a winning dynasty. It went back to Klay Thompson's selection in the 2011 NBA draft to partner with Steph Curry in the backcourt. From then, he went through their timeline up until when they acquired Durant.

(From 53:50)

"It just kept getting better, and adding Kevin Durant to that mix, oh my gosh. If Kevin would have stayed there, and I wonder because I love Kevin as a player and I like him as a person also, I wonder if he'd stayed there and he looks where he is today with all the turmoil going around him.

"I wonder if he's ever had the thought that maybe I could stay there and look where my career would have taken me and wouldn't had all this controversy. Players don't need controversy after they've proven themselves and particularly someone like him."

If Durant stayed with the team, there is a chance that they would have won more championships by now. Instead, the four-time scoring champ moved to Brooklyn and is yet to win a championship with the Nets. In their most recent attempt, they failed woefully as they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Jerry West maintains that he still loves the LA Lakers despite being involved with the LA Clippers

Jerry West looks on during the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Jerry West has several roles as an executive post his playing career. He is currently serving as an executive board member with the LA Clippers.

Seeing as West played his entire 14-year career with the LA Lakers, many are still baffled by him being an executive with the Clippers given their rivalry. This has been interpreted by some as him not liking the Lakers anymore, and the Hall of Famer has openly refuted such claims.

"People think I don't like the Lakers, and that's not true. I do watch them really closely, as I do watch all teams."

Ballislife.com



1969 FINALS: 37.9 PPG, 7.4 APG, 4.7 RPG



@KingJames Jerry West is also the only player to ever win NBA Finals MVP on a losing team.1969 FINALS: 37.9 PPG, 7.4 APG, 4.7 RPG @KingJames Jerry West is also the only player to ever win NBA Finals MVP on a losing team. 1969 FINALS: 37.9 PPG, 7.4 APG, 4.7 RPG https://t.co/vtp63K7XHN

In his illustrious career with the Lakers, he won one NBA title, a scoring title, led the league in assists once, and made 14 All-Star appearances. To date, he is the only player with an NBA Finals MVP award despite not winning the finals.

