"Playoff Jimmy is a real thing" - NBA analyst on making a mistake by omitting Jimmy Butler from ‘Club Superstar’

Jimmy Butler has been exceptional for the Miami Heat in the playoffs this year, recording his third 40-point game of the year in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

Butler’s performance has been top-notch so far, making Nick Wright of “First Things First” reconsider his decision to leave Butler out of the famed “Club Superstar.”

“Club Superstar” was discussed a week ago and included 12 NBA stars – including Luka Doncic and Steph Curry, who are still contending for the 2022 title, while granting entry to Jayson Tatum – in place of Anthony Davis.

The elite club had Butler waiting in line behind Devin Booker and Trae Young, who both failed to impress in the post-season this year.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Jimmy Butler is proving that we made a major omission in 'Club Superstar.' ... Jimmy Butler has scored 40 points 5 times in the last 6 years — 0 have come in the regular season, all of them have come in the postseason. 'Playoff Jimmy is a real thing." — @getnickwright "Jimmy Butler is proving that we made a major omission in 'Club Superstar.' ... Jimmy Butler has scored 40 points 5 times in the last 6 years — 0 have come in the regular season, all of them have come in the postseason. 'Playoff Jimmy is a real thing." — @getnickwright https://t.co/LgF7dNQABC

Speaking about Jimmy Butler showing up in the playoffs, Nick Wright said:

“He [Butler] is proving that we did make a major omission in ‘Club Superstar’

“Listen, it’s a new establishment. We have some managerial decisions to make. Everyone’s on a probationary period; and our final door man maybe should have had Jimmy Butler not only fourth in line, but just in the club.”

Over the past few years, Jimmy Butler has been able to up his game in the post-season, despite being an average contributor during the regular season.

He has shown time and again that he can rise up and contribute offensively, especially when the stakes are high. Butler was exceptional in the 2020 Playoffs, and has bounced back this year – after having a lackluster performance in the previous year.

ESPN @espn Jimmy Butler in the playoffs is simply That Guy Jimmy Butler in the playoffs is simply That Guy 😮 https://t.co/YoDoTXkSgK

Nick Wright acknowledged Butler’s ability to elevate his game in the postseason, as he said:

“Jimmy Butler, Brou - in the last six years, five times has scored 40 points, regular season and postseason. Zero have come in the regular season, all of them have come in the postseason.

“Playoff Jimmy is a real thing. He brings the same level of defensive intensity all year, but he ups the offense to superstar level – in the most important times.”

Jimmy Butler’s offense is crucial for the Miami Heat in the playoffs

Compared to the Celtics, it may look like the Miami Heat have had it easier – in terms of making it to the 2022 Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics had to get past superstar-level players in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as opposed to only Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers being able to cause the Heat some problems.

However, one of the reasons the Miami Heat have been able to cruise past the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers is Butler’s offensive outburst.

Butler averaged 30.5 points and 27.5 points over the first two rounds, respectively, and dropped 41 points in the Heat’s first match up against the Celtics.

The Miami Heat are well-known for their defensive strength, but offensive production needs to come consistently and Butler has been the guy to make it happen. This trend needs to continue, with others in the unit chipping in for the Heat to get past the defensive-minded Boston Celtics.

