Point Guard NBA Draft 2023 Prospects: Top 10 players ranked

The 2023 NBA draft is less than a week away. While this year's draft class doesn't boast a plethora of can't-miss talent, it does have a litany of potential NBA role players scattered through the first and second rounds.

Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are the consensus top-three picks, while Ausar and Amen Thompson could see their stock rise in the coming days.

Beyond that, the draft will certainly have some surprises for us. Every year we see highly touted prospects slip and unheralded players rise - it's what makes the draft night so much fun.

The forward position is a dominant area in this year's draft. Both small and power forward are areas that are highly represented in mock drafts from major publications like CBS, ESPN, and Bleacher Report. While there are very few legitimate big men in the class, especially after Zach Edey withdrew from the cycle.

There's , however, some serious guard talent in this year's draft class. Scoot Henderson will be the obvious headliner, but behind him, at least two or three other guards could crack an All-Star team. Behind them, there are multiple guards who could become genuine role players for years to come.

Top 10 point guards in 2023 NBA Draft

Let's take a look at the top 10 point guards in the upcoming draft:

#1 - Scoot Henderson, G-League Ignite

#2 - Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

#3 - Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

#4 - Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

#5 - Cason Wallace, Kentucky

#6 - Anthony Black, Arkansas

#7 - Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

#8 - Keyonte George, Baylor

#9 - Jordan Hawkins, UCONN

#10 - Seth Lundy, Penn State

Analyst warns teams about Scoot Henderson's shooting

According to ESPN's Kevin Pelton, teams will need to do their due diligence on Scoot Henderson's scoring ability, as his per-game statistics have clouded opinions after the incoming rookie posted a true shooting percentage of 51%.

Pelton said:

"Henderson's per-game stats (16.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in regular-season play) looked good enough, but they masked a .510 true shooting percentage as compared to a league average of .581.

"The improved 3-point shooting that Henderson showcased in a pair of exhibitions against Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 was nowhere to be found as he shot 28% in regular-season play. It's possible that Henderson was merely limited by injury and hampered by questionable floor spacing (Ignite was dead last in 3s during the regular season). Players like Henderson have tended to beat their stats-only projections."

Scoot Henderson is widely expected to be selected as a top-3 draft pick, so one would assume that team's aren't too concerned with his inconsistent shooting form in the G-League. They could feel confident in his ability to continue developing and refining his game.

