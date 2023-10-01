"Portland ain’t what people think" - Revisiting Damian Lillard's comments about Portland being better than Milwaukee following Bucks trade

Damian Lillard will start the new season with the Milwaukee Bucks following a league-altering three-team trade on September 27.

The veteran guard had become disillusioned with the Trail Blazers' situation and wanted the opportunity to compete for championships. Lillard had been with Portland his whole career and wanted to bring a banner to the city.

When speaking to Draymond Green on his "The Draymond Green Show" podcast in Feb. 2022, Lillard shared his frustration at players not wanting to join the Trail Blazers.

The superstar guard noted how players chose to move to Milwaukee and Oklahoma City instead of teaming up with him in the Pacific Northwest.

"Bro, people are going to Oklahoma City," Lillard said.

"No offense, but people are going to Oklahoma City, people are going to Milwaukee...People are going places, and Portland ain't what people think it is. Otherwise, I wouldn't have been living here this long."

Portland's inability to surround Lillard with star talent is a big part of why he opted to make a change this summer.

The Trail Blazers are entering a rebuilding phase and didn't project to be a team that could be a genuine threat in the Western Conference in the coming years. Furthermore, Portland has to figure out how to attract star talent moving forward. Otherwise, they could be in a similar situation further down the line.

Damian Lillard was 'speechless' following his trade to Milwaukee Bucks

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Damian Lillard was speechless when he discovered he had been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Portland Trail Blazers had been locked in talks with multiple teams, and the Miami Heat were widely expected to acquire the superstar guard.

On a recent episode of "This League #UNCUT," Haynes revealed Damian Lillard's mindset in the moments after his trade was announced. The Insider revealed how Lillard began worrying about his children before turning his mind toward his fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I was on the phone with Dame when he got word he was going to Milwaukee and he was just speechless. Really speechless." Haynes said. "He was saying, 'I gotta wrap my mind around this. I gotta wrap my mind around this.' That’s what he kept saying.

"Then he was talking about his kids. What are his kids going to do? Are they coming? That was what he was thinking. Slowly over time, he started to think about the basketball side of it. He was like, 'Yeah this will be the greatest team I’ve ever been a part of.'"

Haynes continued.

"He was like, talking himself through it. He finally read a text from Giannis that said, 'Let’s f*cking get this championship.'"

Damian Lillard will now head to Milwaukee, where he will begin preseason preparations with his new teammates. He will look to make a run toward the NBA Finals in the upcoming season and validate his decision to leave the city he had called home for the last 11 years.