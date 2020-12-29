Portland Trail Blazers 115-107 LA Lakers: 5 Hits and flops as Damian Lillard excels from downtown | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers quickly clawed their way back into the game after trailing the LA Lakers by 13 points early on to eventually win 115-107. The Western Conference Finalists from two years ago have now won two consecutive games and looked good defensively for the first time this season.

Damian Lillard was the usual suspect for Portland Trail Blazers who shrugged off a slow start to finally find his rhythm. The Blazers were brilliant from downtown in general and made sixteen treys. The LA Lakers blew a third-quarter lead for the first time since April 2019 and have been reduced to 2-2 for the season.

Several players rose to the occasion for the Portland Trail Blazers while the LA Lakers were left looking for some answers. On that note, let us look at five hits and flops from this game.

#1 Hit: Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard had two off nights to start the season and looked fairly out of touch in the first half against the LA Lakers. He turned it all around in the second half to eventually end the game with 31 points, 13 of which came in the third quarter.

Lillard went 62.5% from the field and his efforts included five makes from downtown. He picked the tempo of the Portland Trail Blazers with his teammates struggling after the break and led them to a crucial win against their conference rivals.

#2 Hit: LeBron James (LA Lakers)

LeBron James guarded by Derrick Jones Jr.

This was the first game where LeBron James had to put his foot down and force the issue for the LA Lakers. Even though he did stamp his authority late in the game, it didn't turn out to be enough. King James had 13 of his side's 22 points in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James finished the night with 29 points off 55% shooting from the field. He also managed nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals to cap off the night.

