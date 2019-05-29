Portland Trail Blazers: 3 Players Who Disappointed This Season

The Blazers crew achieved tons during this past season.

When the Blazers finished the regular season with an impressive 53-29(0.646) win-loss record and entered the playoffs as a respectable third seed, their recent postseason past was still afresh in the memories of many.

Having being swept in the first round for the past two years, Lillard and his Trail Blazers knew they had to make it big this year one way or the other. They did get swept again this year around, but it was to the greatest basketball team assembled ever and for a change, in the Western Conference Finals.

Portland beat Thunder 4-1 in the first round and dragged the second seed Nuggets all the way to seven games before advancing to their first West Finals in 19 years. Golden State ended the merry run in a way they were expected to but that doesn't take anything away from the fact that this Trail Blazers squad willed past their demons and exceeded all expectations during their 2018-19 campaign.

Lillard and McCollum continued to display their backourt dominance, but the true difference maker was the dynamic supporting cast that emerged as the missing piece of the puzzle for the franchise. But, there were some who still didn't live up to their potential, and ended up being disappointing as a whole.

Let's take a look at the three most underwhelming individual performances from the 2018-19 Trail Blazers side.

#1 Al-Farouq Aminu

Aminu shot just 34% from the field in the playoffs.

The 28-year-old started 81 games during the regular season and averaged just 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in over 28 minutes of playtime per game.

During last year's playoffs, he was shooting over 43% from beyond the arc and around 52% from the field, which would be considered astronomically high when compared to his postseason numbers this year. He shot a miserably low 29% from deep and 34% overall during the 16 playoff games Portland played this year.

Moreover, in 94 three-point attempts (most tries of any Blazers player this season by a huge margin) from the corner during the regular season, 'the Chief' bricked on 66% on those. Him not being able to find his range left Lillard with lesser options, along with cramping Kanter from posting on the low block.

Aminu's failure to pose a reliable three-point threat opened gates for a catch-and-shoot player in Rodney Hood and a viable perimeter shooter in Seth Curry.

