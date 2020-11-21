NBA News: Portland Trail Blazers Acquire Enes Kanter, LA Lakers among those Interested in Bogdan Bogdanović

As we approach the NBA Free Agency, the latest NBA News is circulating several potential deals, as well as those already made. It was announced today in NBA News that Enes Kanter would be on the move again as the Portland Trail Blazers seek to solidify their side. Meanwhile, among those with a keen eye on the commencement of the free market opening are the Los Angeles Lakers. We will have a look at who they may trade for in their search of perimeter shooters.

NBA News: Trail Blazers pick up Enes Kanter as back-up center in three-team trade

Enes Kanter

In the latest NBA News, it has been announced that the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed a deal to sign Enes Kanter. The center will move West from the Celtics, who gain a future Memphis draft pick while the Grizzlies gain Mario Hezonjia and Portland's draft pick Desmond Bane.

Portland is acquiring Boston's Enes Kanter in a three-way deal with Memphis, sources tell ESPN. Memphis gets Mario Hezonjia and 30th pick (Desmond Bane) from draft night deal as part of trade too. Celtics get a future Memphis draft consideration. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

Enes Kanter will be another significant pickup from the Portland Trail Blazers that are adding depth to an already talented side. With Kanter and Nurkic their two big men, the Trail Blazers will be able to consistently challenge the best centers of the league, regardless of one resting. In Kanter's peak years in the league, he averaged a double-double. Playing an average of 17 minutes last season, the Turk managed to grab 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Kanter is regularly underrated in the NBA, however he will be a consistent bench player for the Trail Blazers who have already had a busy offseason. In other NBA News, the franchise made a deal for Robert Covington from Houston as they seek to bolster their roster ahead of a competitive season in the West. Due to their shrewd recruitment, it wouldn't be surprising if Portland made another run to the Western Conference Finals this year, led by superstar Damian Lillard.

NBA News: Several teams interested in Bogdanovic as Free Agency opens

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Another piece of exciting NBA News that has emerged ahead of the Free Agency is the future of sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanović. After being involved in a messy trade with the Milwaukee Bucks that has since fallen through and is under investigation by league executives, the Serbian is once again the center of attention amongst several teams.

Hawks, Lakers To Pursue Bogdan Bogdanovic https://t.co/pR199i29tW — RealGM (@RealGM) November 20, 2020

The latest NBA News is now suggesting that Bogdanović will be pursued by both the Atlanta Hawks and LA Lakers. Understandably, it would be the latter that would most appeal to the shooting guard. It is known that the Lakers are seeking superior shooters entering the new season and could benefit from Bogdanović's reliability from beyond the arc, averaging 15 points last season.

Although the Lakers would have to put together a significant trade package for the guard's name, both parties would benefit. Bogdanović could be the shooter that LeBron had in Kevin Love with the Cavaliers and furthermore, he should be coming into his peak years in the league. Putting an offensive four of AD, LeBron, Dennis Schroder and Bogdanović together would instill fear in the Lakers opponents as they look to defend their crown.