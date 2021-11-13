Portland Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan resigns, Dewayne Hankins to replace him

The Portland Trail Blazers have been in the news a lot this past week, but this could be the most shocking as it will change a lot of things for the franchise's future. Reports making the rounds is that the team's president, Chris McGowan, has made it clear that he will be resigning.

According to Chris Haynes, a senior writer for Yahoo Sports, league sources revealed:

"Portland Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan has informed the franchise that he's resigning."

McGowan joined the Portland Trail Blazers in October 2012 and has served in the same capacity for almost a decade. Meanwhile, Chris Haynes also revealed that a replacement has already been named. In a follow-up tweet, he said:

"Yahoo Sources: Dewayne Hankins will be promoted to president of the Portland Trail Blazers, effective immediately."

Hankins was formerly the chief commercial officer and executive vice president of the franchise, a position he has held since he joined the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012.

The Portland Trail Blazers have confirmed the news by releasing an official statement from McGowan, accepting the resignation, and wishing him well in his future endeavors.

“We are grateful for Chris’s contributions since joining the Trail Blazers nearly a decade ago,” said Jody Allen, chair of the Trail Blazers, in the statement. “I appreciate his dedication to the organization and to our fans, and we wish him well in his next chapter.”

McGowan is also the CEO of Vulcan Sports and Entertainment (VSE), an outfit responsible for the business operations of the Portland Trail Blazers. However, it remains unclear how his resignation as president and CEO of the franchise will affect his role with VSE.

What does this mean for the Portland Trail Blazers?

As things stand, it will be business as usual for the Portland Trail Blazers as they continue to pursue their first-ever championship. However, it is worth noting that drastic changes might be on the horizon as the new president might have a different approach to pursuing the NBA title.

The main area of concern is the continued stay of Damian Lillard. There has been a lot of instability in the organization, and it might influence the superstar's stay with the franchise.

The investigation into Neil Olshey's workplace conduct is still ongoing, as the president of basketball operations and general manager has been accused of creating a hostile work environment.

Regardless of what might happen in the future, the Portland Trail Blazers will continue to strive for success. The official presidential transition will take place on November 26, 2021.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar