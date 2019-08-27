Portland Trail Blazers Rumors: 3 Free Agent point guards that Portland could sign

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 36 // 27 Aug 2019, 21:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jamal Crawford has yet to find a new team despite impressing for the Phoenix Suns last season

The Portland Trail Blazers boast one of the best backcourts in the NBA, and the team enters the 2019-20 season with championship aspirations. Following on from their impressive run to the 2019 Western Conference Finals, the Trail Blazers have strengthened by signing big names such as Hassan Whiteside, although the team remains short on cover for Damian Lillard.

Seth Curry's decision to walk in free agency has left Lillard as Portland's only senior point guard, and this should be a cause for concern entering the new season. However, there are still several notable free-agent point guards available, and here we will take a look at three who could join the Trail Blazers ahead of the new season.

#3 Raymond Felton

Raymond Felton has spent the past two seasons playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Despite turning 35 earlier this year, Raymond Felton is yet to announce his retirement, and the veteran point guard proved that he can still make an impact during his recent two-year spell with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the 17-18 season, Felton played backup to Russell Westbrook, and while he fell to third in the depth chart following the arrival of Dennis Schroder - Felton played a surprisingly prominent role in the postseason. In total, Felton made 115 appearances for OKC, averaging a respectable 6.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds in just over 15 minutes per contest.

Felton isn't going to put up huge numbers while Lillard rests, but he has the ability to find open teammates and can develop his own looks on the offensive end. As a well-liked veteran, Felton won't cause any problems in the Portland locker room, and he is a viable option to add depth to the backcourt.

1 / 3 NEXT