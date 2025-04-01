Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers versus Atlanta Hawks matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Tuesday. Portland is 12th in the West with a 32-43 record, while Atlanta is seventh in the East with a 36-38 record.

The two teams have played each other 126 times in the regular season, with the Trail Blazers holding a 63-62 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Nov. 17 when Portland won 114-110 behind Shaedon Sharpe’s 32 points. Atlanta was led by Trae Young’s 29 points and eight assists.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks game details and odds

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta and KUNP / KATU 2.2. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+190) vs. Hawks (-230)

Spread: Trail Blazers (+5.5) vs. Hawks (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers -110 (o237.5) vs. Hawks -110 (u237.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks preview

The Trail Blazers are on a four-game losing streak and have lost six of their past 10 games. With just seven games left in the season, they are 4.0 games out of the final Play-In spot. A lot needs to go in their favor to have any chance of making the Play-In Tournament.

Portland last played on Sunday and suffered a 110-93 loss to the New York Knicks. Deni Avdija led the team with 33 points, while Shaedon Sharpe had 23 points. Portland is in the midst of a five-game road trip and has lost the first two games.

The Hawks trail the sixth-placed Milwaukee Bucks by 4.0 games. With Milwaukee going through a tough stretch, Atlanta has a chance of sliding into the top six for an automatic playoff spot. The Hawks are coming off a 145-124 win against the Bucks on Sunday. Trae Young had 19 points and 19 assists, while Zaccharie Risacher had 36 points.

While Atlanta looks to climb in the standings, it should worry about the Orlando Magic, who are just one game behind the Hawks.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks betting props

Anfernee Simons’ points total is set at 22.5. He hasn’t crossed that mark in his past five games, thus, he should be in for a breakout game. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Trae Young’s points total is set at 25.5. While the oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over, we do expect him to have a great game. Bet on the over.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Hawks to get a win at home. While this should be a tough battle, we expect Atlanta to cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 237.5 points.

