Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 5, 2024 

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Portland, 4-1 in its current seven-game road trip, hopes to sustain its impressive performance when it faces the defending champs. The Blazers try to end the Celtics' dominance after losing last year’s season series 0-2.

The Celtics, who have not played since Sunday, are well-rested but are dealing with injuries to key players. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are doubtful, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are questionable. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are listed as probable but are expected to play.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

TD Garden will host the Blazers-Celtics game. Basketball fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Blazers (+375) vs. Celtics (-500)

Odds: Blazers (+10.5) vs. Celtics (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Blazers (o225.0 -110) vs. Celtics (u225.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics preview

To have a chance of beating the Boston Celtics, the Portland Trail Blazers must defend the 3-point line well. Boston attempts 48.0 long-range shots per game and averages 37.0%. Portland, allowing opponents to hit 35.9% from deep, must contain the Celtics' deadly gunners. Toumani Camara, the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month, has to anchor the defense.

The Blazers can’t afford to be careless with the ball, particularly at TD Garden. Joe Mazzulla’s group, one of the best in the NBA in scoring off turnovers, could punish the Blazers' miscues.

Which star gets the green light to play is the biggest uncertainty hounding the Celtics. Despite a few days of rest, the defending champs are hobbled. If Tatum, Brown, Porzingis and Holiday are unable to play, the rest of the roster must step up.

Players on the fringe of the rotation should get increased playing time if multiple core players are out.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups

Blazers

PG: Anfernee Simons | SG: Shaedon Sharpe | SF: Deni Avdija | PF: Toumani Camara | C: Donovan Clingan

Celtics

PG: Derrick White | SG: Jaylen Brown | SF: Sam Hauser | PF: Jayson Tatum | C: Al Horford

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Anfernee Simons is rolling in March. This month, the Blazers point guard is averaging 30.5 points per game. Against Boston’s hobbled roster, he could keep his scorching-hot form and blow past his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

Jayson Tatum averaged 28.3 ppg in February but struggled for 16 points on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. He seems to be bothered by a right shoulder impingement, which is the reason he is questionable. If he plays, the All-Star is not likely 100% and might not top his 29.5 (O/U) points prop.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are at home and well-rested but injury-hampered. If the home team's stars are out, Portland could win the game or still lose but cover the +10.5 spread.

