Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Boston Celtics in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the TD Garden in Boston on Sunday.

Playing their fourth road game on the trot, the Portland Trail Blazers will look to extend their three-game win streak. Meanwhile, after an unexpected loss to the OKC Thunder, the Boston Celtics have gone 2-0 at home.

Game Details

Fixture - Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, May 2nd; 7:30 PM ET (Monday 3rd; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets

The Portland Trail Blazers have averaged 130.3 points per game in their last three wins. So the Boston Celtics could have their work cut out as they try to stop the Blazers' offense, which is ranked fifth (116.8) in the league in offensive rating.

Although the Portland Trail Blazers have a strong offense, the same cannot be said about their defense. The Blazers are the second-worst defensive team in the league this season, so the Boston Celtics will fancy their chances in this game.

It is almost as if the Portland Trail Blazers enjoy being on the road, as they have been their best away from home this season. Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard have been sensational in their last few away games.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has been impressive for the Portland Trail Blazers this season, averaging 28.3 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

With his 3rd triple tonight, Damian Lillard became the 10th player in NBA history to reach 2,000 threes.



He joins Ray Allen, Stephen Curry, Reggie Miller, Kyle Korver, James Harden, Vince Carter, Jason Terry, Jamal Crawford and Paul Pierce. pic.twitter.com/yJQ0fDEtEr — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 28, 2021

The guard has had help from the likes of McCollum, Nurkic and Enes Kanter. Lillard is the man in form and will look to replicate his 32-point outing in Boston against the Celtics.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Damian Lillard l Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum l Small Forward - Norman Powell l Power Forward - Robert Covington l Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Boston Celtics Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics

It has been a very shaky campaign for the Boston Celtics (34-30), who are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. However, they have gone 6-4 in their last ten games as they have kept alive their postseason hopes.

The Boston Celtics come into this match off an overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs, thanks to Jayson Tatum's heroics. The Celtics overcame a 32-point deficit to win 143-140.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets

Jayson Tatum was on fire against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring double the points of the second-highest scorer in the game.

It was a sensational night for Tatum, who tied Larry Bird for most points scored in a single game for the Boston Celtics. Tatum recorded 60 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help his team secure the win.

Jayson Tatum tied Larry Legend’s Celtics record —- SIXTY POINTS!! pic.twitter.com/ZwL0Fcnqjl — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) May 1, 2021

Tatum's performances in the last two games have helped the Boston Celtics get back to winning ways. The forward has averaged 4.4 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 27.4 points while shooting at 45.8% from the field.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Evan Fournier l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Jaylen Brown l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Robert Williams.

Blazers vs Celtics Prediction

In the first meeting between the two teams, the Boston Celtics emerged victorious. Although the Portland Trail Blazers have a superior offense, their dreadful defense could be their undoing yet again.

It would be a tough day in the office for the Portland Trail Blazers. Considering their poor defense and Tatum's top form, the Boston Celtics could end the Portland Trail Blazers' away win streak.

Where to watch the Blazers vs Celtics game?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics game will be televised locally by Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports Boston. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.