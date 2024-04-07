Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 7, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers will cap off a brutal seven-game road trip by invading the Boston Celtics’ lair on Sunday. Portland, which lost 121-99 in the first encounter, will be hoping to get away with a win in the rematch. The Blazers will try to get the job done behind a crippled lineup devoid of top players like Anfernee Simons.

The Celtics will not likely go full blast on the visitors after clinching home-court advantage during the playoffs a few days ago. Joe Mazzulla played an all-bench unit in the last five minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Friday and still won. He will likely go that route again to give more rest to his main players.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Preview, prediction and betting tips

TD Garden will host the rematch between the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics. ROOT SPORTS/ROOT SPORTS Plus and NBC Sports Boston will cover the game live locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Blazers (+850) vs. Celtics (-1400)

Spread: Blazers (+16.5) vs. Celtics (-16.5)

Total (O/U): Blazers (o216.5 -110) vs. Celtics (u216.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups will likely ask his team again to continue playing fast and free.

Billups will use the game to see how his young guns will fare against the holders of the best record in the NBA. Portland has nothing to lose, so he might come up with a surprise in the rematch with the Cs.

The Boston Celtics' first 5-8 players will not likely see the second half against the Blazers. Mazzulla has shown his willingness to give his bench the chance to show what they can do. Boston’s bench mob might be good enough to even fend off the visitors’ decimated lineup.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

PF - Jabari Walker, F - Kris Murray, C - Deandre Ayton, G - Scoot Henderson and G - Rayan Rupert could open the game for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dalano Banton has owned the sixth-man role for the Blazers and will likely come in first for Rupert.

PF - Jayson Tatum, C - Kristaps Porzingis, PG - Derrick White, PG - Jrue Holiday and SG - Jaylen Brown could line up for the Boston Celtics.

Al Horford for Porzingis could be Mazzulla’s first call but Xavier Tillman could also be in contention to take out the Latvian. Payton Pritchard is also expected to come in early for Boston’s point guard spot.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Scoot Henderson has a 16.5 over/under points prop on Sunday. The rookie has become the main man due to the injuries. He's likely getting over his points prop as Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are not expected to soak up minutes for Boston.

Deandre Ayton has been terrific in his past three games, averaging 26.0 PPG. Porzingis and Horford will not likely stay on the court for long so Ayton could top his points prop on Sunday.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

Portland will have a big opportunity to grab a win against the Celtics on the road on Sunday. Boston will not keep their top players on the floor for long, so the Blazers could take advantage of that.

The Cs’ bench should put up a fight, as it's ingrained in them to compete regardless of the situation. Still, Portland will likely cover the significant +16.5 spread.