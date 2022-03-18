Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers will continue their road trip as they head to Brooklyn to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center for their final meeting of the regular-season.

The Portland Trail Blazers will head into this game on the back of a 98-128 blowout loss against the New York Knicks. With their second consecutive loss, the Trail Blazers have fallen to 26-42 for the season.

The Brooklyn Nets will also be coming off a defeat after falling short against the Dallas Mavericks in the final moments of the game. The loss saw the Nets' five-game winning streak come to an end and they are now 36-34 on the season.

The Trail Blazers emerged as the winners in the first matchup between the two teams this season. However, it seems unlikely that the side will be able to pull off another miracle in this game against a relatively healthier Nets squad.

Match Details

Fixture - Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, March 18th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, March 18th, 2022; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Josh Hart looks on at the Portland Trail Blazers game.

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a rather unfortunate season. Beginning with injuries sustained by Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers tapered off rapidly following trades involving CJ McCollum.

With rising star Anfernee Simons also out of the rotation, Portland has been playing with an incredibly shorthanded roster. In that span of time, they have seen new additions such as Josh Hart give them good minutes on the floor.

Unfortunately, these contributions haven't resulted in as many wins as they would have hoped fir. Winning only one game out of their last five outings, the Trail Blazers find themselves careening out of the Play-In picture.

Heading into this game on the back of a six-game road losing streak, the Trail Blazers are in an awful position.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Brandon Williams | G - Josh Hart | F - Justise Winslow | F - Trendon Watford | C - Drew Eubanks

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks v Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets enjoyed a fairly successful stretch of games prior to their loss at home. With four games won out of their last five outings, the Nets made a solid push to stake their claim on the eight-seed in the East.

However, with only one game separating them and the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn will need to put together more wins to secure a Play-In spot.

The loss against Dallas saw a dramatic shift in momentum down the stretch. Although the Nets had a comfortable 12-point lead heading into the fourth-quarter, the Mavericks turned things around rapidly as they went on to outscore the Nets 34-20 to win the game.

The theatrical finish saw Kevin Durant deliver a potential game-winning three to give Brooklyn the lead. However, a Spencer Dinwiddie return three-pointer with one second on the clock handed Brooklyn a loss.

With Kyrie Irving still out for home games, the Nets will need to heavily rely on Durant to lead them to victories at this point.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Goran Dragic | G - Patty Mills | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kevin Durant | C - Andre Drummond

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Portland Trail Blazers 26-42 +640 Over 225.5 (-110) +13.5 (-110) Brooklyn Nets 36-34 -950 Under 225.5 (-110) -13.5 (-110)

The Nets are being heavily favored to win this matchup primarily because of their homecourt advantage and their roster state. Although the Nets will be without Irving, the utter lack of starpower on Portland's roster sees them in an extremely vulnerable position against Brooklyn.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are on a six-game road losing streak. The Trail Blazers will be without Anfernee Simons, Eric Bledsoe, Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkic. Josh Hart has been Portland's leading scorer in the last few games. He has notched a distinct uptick in scoring in the last few games.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have won four of their last five games. The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry in this home game. Kevin Durant is averaging 28.9 points and 7.4 assists per game in his last 10 outings.

Trail Blazers vs Nets Match Predictions

The Brooklyn Nets should emerge as victors against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Although the Nets will be without Kyrie Irving in this game, the side still has enough firepower to take on a team in rebuild mode.

With a severe lack of star power, the Trail Blazers find themselves in an extremely vulnerable position. While additionally factoring in their two-game losing streak and their poor record on the road, they will definitely face an uphill battle against the Nets.

Where to watch the Trail Blazers vs Nets game?

The game will be locally broadcast on YES. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 101.9 FM/ 660 AM.

