Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 28, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. Portland is 12th in the West with a 26-33 record, while Brooklyn is 11th in the East with a 21-37 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 99 times in the regular season, with the Trail Blazers holding a lopsided 69-30 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Jan. 14 when Brooklyn won 132-114 behind Cam Johnson’s 24 points. Scoot Henderson had 39 points for Portland.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 28, at Barclays Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on YES and KUNP / KATU 2.2. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (-105) vs. Nets (-115)

Spread: Trail Blazers (+1) vs. Nets (-1)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers -110 (o218) vs. Nets -110 (u218)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets preview

These are two teams from different conferences that are looking into the play-in spots. While they are not there yet, a good finish to the season can elevate them into postseason contention.

Ad

Portland has shown that fight with three straight victories and six wins in its last 10 games. It most recently defeated the Washington Wizards 129-121 on Wednesday behind Shaedon Sharpe’s 36 points off the bench. Before that, the Trail Blazers overcame the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets.

Portland is in the midst of a seven-game road trip and is 2-0 so far. The schedule gets hard after Friday’s matchup, so this game could be the Trail Blazers’ best opportunity to get another important win in their bid to make it to the play-in spots.

Ad

The Nets, meanwhile, are just 1.5 games out of the 10th spot. They are on a two-game losing streak but have a 6-4 record over their previous 10 outings. Brooklyn is coming off a 129-121 loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday.

Brooklyn showed great fight despite being massive underdogs. It led 76-61 at halftime but was outplayed 68-45 in the second half. Day’Ron Sharpe led the team with 25 points and 15 rebounds.

Ad

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets betting props

Anfernee Simons’ points total is set at 21.5. He had an off game against Washington but should bounce back with 22 points or more on Friday.

Cam Johnson’s points total is set at 18.5. Johnson has crossed that mark just twice in the last five games. Bet on the under.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The oddsmakers expect this to be a close game and favor the Nets slightly. We, however, expect Portland to get the win. This should be a closely contested matchup with the team total going past 218 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.