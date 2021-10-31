Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the Spectrum Center on Sunday.

The Trail Blazers have done a decent job so far, winning three of their first five games of the season. They are coming off a 111-92 win against the LA Clippers. It was the second consecutive game in which they restricted their opponents to less than 100 points. Damian Lillard produced a 25-point outing to lead his side to a win.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have had an impressive start to their season as well. But they have recorded two losses in their last three games. They are currently 4-2 on the season.

Charlotte lost to the Miami Heat 99-114 in their previous outing. It was the first time this season they failed to score over 100 points in a game. Gordon Hayward (23 points) and Miles Bridges (22 points) were their best players on the night.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers' injury report only features Tony Snell, who is listed as 'probable' because of a foot injury.

Player Name Status Reason Tony Snell Probable Foot sprain

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets have listed Terry Rozier as 'probable'. He is currently dealing with an ankle sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Terry Rozier Probable Ankle sprain

Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are unlikely to make any changes to the starting lineup they have used so far.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will likely start as the guards, while Norman Powell, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington are expected to retain their places too. Meanwhile, Anferenee Simmons, Cody Zeller and Nassir Little are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets may opt to make a few changes to their lineup for this game. That will depend on the availability of Terry Rozier, who is listed as probable.

If he returns, Rozier could partner LaMelo Ball in the backcourt instead of Kelly Oubre Jr. Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee are all expected to keep their places.

If Oubre starts off the bench, he could play the most minutes with PJ Washington and Cody Martin.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard: Terry Rozier | Small Forward: Gordan Hayward | Power Forward: Miles Bridges | Center: Mason Plumlee.

Edited by Bhargav