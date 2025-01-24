Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 24, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets matchup is one of three games scheduled for Friday. Both teams have struggled this season and are 13th in their respective conferences. Portland is 13th in the West with a 16-28 record, while Charlotte is 13th in the East, going 11-29.

The two teams have played each other 67 times, with Portland holding a 48-19 lead. This will be their first game this season. They last played on April 3, with the Trail Blazers getting a 89-86 win behind Deandre Ayton’s 24 points and 16 rebounds, while Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 21 points.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets game details and odds

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 24, at Spectrum Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte and KUNP / KATU 2.2. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+165) vs. Hornets (-200)

Spread: Trail Blazers (+5) vs. Hornets (-5)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers -110 (o221) vs. Hornets -110 (u221)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Trail Blazers will play the second leg of a back-to-back after a 101-79 win against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Anfernee Simons led the team in scoring with 21 points, while Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant contributed 16, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Portland is on a three-game winning streak but is 6.5 games behind the 10th-placed Phoenix Suns. So, it will take a monumental effort for the team to get into postseason contention.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are coming off of a 132-120 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, which snapped a three-game winning streak. Mark Williams had 38 points and nine rebounds, while LaMelo Ball had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Charlotte is just 7-13 at home, which it will look to improve.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets betting props

Anfernee Simons’ points total is set at 19.5. He has crossed that mark in two straight games and should do so against the Hornets as well.

Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball’s points total is set at 32.5. While he's having a great season and averaging 29.0 points in 29 games, he's unlikely to score more than 32.5 points, as he's expected to be Portland’s primary defensive assignment.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Hornets to get a win at home. We, however, expect Portland to get its fourth straight win. The Trail Blazers beat a strong Orlando team, and that momentum should carry into Friday. It should be a high-scoring game, with the team total going past 221 points.

