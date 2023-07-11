Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Game Preview - July 11, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The summer league is heating up in Las Vegas. The action continues on Tuesday with another exciting matchup of young stars when the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Charlotte Hornets.

It was supposed to be a matchup between two of the top three picks of this year’s draft. Charlotte’s Brandon Miller was the second overall pick, while Scoot Henderson was taken by Portland at number three.

Henderson has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game with an injury. Portland has not shut him down for all of the Summer League just yet, so he may return later in the week.

Miller, meanwhile, has struggled a bit during his Summer League debut. He turned the ball over a lot in his first games with Charlotte. In their last outing against the Lakers, he only managed 10 points in the 93-75 loss.

Nick Perkins @NPerkins96 Brandon Miller got me running through brick walls in July bro. This kid is special Brandon Miller got me running through brick walls in July bro. This kid is special https://t.co/WhNs0o0AIk

Game Preview

The Hornets lost both of their games in Las Vegas. They also went 0-2 in the California Classic before traveling to Las Vegas.

Their struggles may continue if Miller continues to play sluggishly. Charlotte has also run a lot of their offense through James Bouknight, who has struggled a bit as well. The former UConn guard went 4-of-14 for 10 points in Charlotte’s previous game. He has taken most of the shots and has the highest usage rate.

Bouknight’s heavy concentration on the ball could be dragging Charlotte down. They also have not used much of their bench and could expand their rotation to try new lineups.

Portland will be without Henderson. They will likely be led by Shaedon Sharpe. The former lottery pick is a main piece of Portland’s budding young core. He will look to bounce back from his nine-point performance in Portland’s previous game.

Richie @richierandall Brandon Miller’s last pass of the night was underrated: Brandon Miller’s last pass of the night was underrated: https://t.co/U84v1fJsJ0

Portland could also get help from Michael Devoe. The Orlando native and Georgia Tech alum dropped 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting in Portland’s win on Sunday against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Game Odds

Spread: Portland Trail Blazers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): 181.5

Moneyline: Portland Trail Blazers (-215) vs Charlotte Hornets (+185)

Game Prediction

Miller should have a better game. The Hornets should try and use more players off their bench to switch things up on offense.

However, Sharpe should bounce back as well, and Portland’s shooting should send Charlotte to another loss.

Portland Trail Blazers 100-96 Charlotte Hornets

