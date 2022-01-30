Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers are all set to battle the Chicago Bulls this coming Sunday. The Blazers, spearheaded by coach Chauncey Billups, have had a disappointing season thus far. Their current record is 21-28 and they rank 10th in the Western Conference.

With Damian Lillard missing 20 games this season, Portland has struggled on the offense. Their offensive rating of 110.7 is rated 16th in the league. Although, truth be told, their defense is in utter shambles. They have a defensive rating of 114.3 and are ranked 28th in the league. It is this factor that has contributed to opponents scoring 112.3 points per game against them.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, have been menacing throughout the season. With a current record of 30 wins and 18 losses, they rank second in the Eastern Conference. They are offensively one of the best teams in the league.

The addition of DeMar DeRozan has provided them with a master of mid range who has taken over the mantle of the team's top scorer. At the same time, Zach LaVine has continued to shine and score be a constant threat in the paint and from outside.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

After appearing in only 29 games, Lillard had to opt for core surgery. The surgery, though successful, has put one of the finest three-point shooters in the league on the sidelines. Before his hiatus, Lillard was averaging 24 points per game while averaging 3.2 three-pointers.

Lillard will join Nassir Little, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller and CJ Eleby on the list of players who will remain inactive on Sunday.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Covington Probable Knee Norman Powell Probable Knee Dennis Smith Jr. Probable Leg CJ Elleby Out Hamstring Damian Lillard Out Core Cody Zeller Out Knee Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Nassir Little Out Shoulder

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls will head into Sunday with two of their key defenders sidelined. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso will miss at least six to eight weeks following his wrist fracture, while Lonzo Ball is expected to miss four to six weeks following surgery to repair his meniscus.

Without Ball, Chicago would not only lack a prolific defender but also a playmaker and shooter. The threat created by Lonzo from beyond the arc is essential to Chicago's attack. Caruso, who can guard primary ball handlers and still handle interior defensive tasks, will leave Chicago open to being attacked easily.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Knee Alex Caruso Out Wrist Derrick Jones Jr. Out Finger Patrick Williams Out Wrist

Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons will start alongside CJ McCollum on the backcourt. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.3 three-pointers per game this season and will be a troublesome opponent for Chicago.

Meanwhile, Portland's frontcourt will feature Robert Covington, Norman Powell and Jusuf Nurkic. Nurkic, the de-facto center for the Blazers, is a formidable rebounder and is averaging 10.9 rebounds per game this season.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will have to rely on Ayo Dosunmu as the team's starting point guard in Lonzo's stead. He will join Zach LaVine, who is averaging 25 points per game, on the backcourt.

Chicago's frontcourt will feature DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, and Nikola Vucevic.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls: Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Anfernee Simons | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Javonte Green | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

