Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The action continues in the 2020-21 NBA with an out-of-conference showdown between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday.

In their first meeting of the season in February, the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-119.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will hope to end their seven-game losing streak. JB Bickerstaff's men are only 2.5 games ahead of the bottom-placed Detroit Pistons, thanks to their dismal 21-44 record on the season.

Meanwhile, the visiting Portland Trail Blazers have struggled to win consistently. Damian Lillard and company have lost six of their past ten games. Nevertheless, the Portland Trail Blazers are seventh in the West and have gone 36-29 on the season.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have two key players in their injury report for this game - Damian Lillard and Norman Powell.

Lillard is dealing with a bruised left foot, and his status has been listed as probable for Wednesday's outing. The 6x All-Star is leading his team in most points and assists per game in 60 appearances so far this season.

Damian Lillard (left foot, contusion) is probable and Norman Powell (right knee, patellar tendinopathy) is questionable for Wednesday's game vs. Cavs in Cleveland. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) May 4, 2021

Norman Powell, who is healing with a knee-related issue, has also been listed as questionable for the game against the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, power forward Zach Collins remains on the sidelines owing to an ankle injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the worst injury-affected teams this campaign. They have several players missing for the Portland Trail Blazers game.

Larry Nance Jr. (thumb), Matthew Dellavedova (neck), Taurean Prince (left ankle) and Dylan Winder (left knee) are most likely to miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Meanwhile, coach JB Bickerstaff will hope to see two frontline players, Lamar Stevens and Isaiah Hartenstein, back in the lineup after they missed the Phoenix Suns game due to concussion.

The team's rising star, Darius Garland, is being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard (#0) and CJ McCollum (#3) of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will hope to bounce back with a win against the Cavaliers on the road. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will likely reprise their duties in the backcourt.

If Norman Powell does not lace up for this contest, young gun Anfernee Simons could start things off on the wing as a forward alongside defensive stalwart Robert Covington. Coming in at the anchor position for the Western Conference team could be Bosnian big-man Jusuf Nurkic.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro (#35) of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Jaylen Adams (#6) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (#43) of the Milwaukee Bucks

With the injury bug hitting the Cleveland Cavaliers hard, the team might have to field the same starting five they deployed in their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Collin Sexton will likely join red-hot Isaac Okoro in the backcourt. Okoro is coming off an impressive 32 point outing.

.@isaacokoro303 finished #CavsSuns tonight with a career-best 32 PTS (10-16 FG, 3-4 3FG, 9-9 FT), 3 REB, 6 AST (tied-career high) & 1 STL in 47 MIN - the most PTS by a @cavs rookie since Jordan McRae in 2016 (36 PTS, 4/13/16 vs DET). #BeTheFight — Cavs Notes (@CavsNotes) May 5, 2021

Cedi Osman and veteran Kevin Love should roll out as the two forwards on the wing, while former Nets big-man Jarrett Allen could take his place at the center.

The 2016 NBA champions have acquired former Cavaliers big man Anderson Varejao, as Prince and Hartenstein are out for the season. However, there is no clarity about whether Varejao will suit up for Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard l Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum l Small Forward - Anfernee Simons l Power Forward - Robert Covington l Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Collin Sexton l Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro l Small Forward - Cedi Osman l Power Forward - Kevin Love l Center - Jarrett Allen.