Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to salvage a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday after back-to-back losses on the road. Their game, to be played in the Cavs’ Rockets Mortgage FieldHouse home arena, will be the first of only two meetings between the two teams.

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a major letdown in their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, who were playing without Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. All-Star point guard Damian Lillard continues to shoot blanks this season. He finished with 20 points on 20 shots. CJ McCollum did not do much better with another 20 points, also on 20 shots.

Damian Lillard on the Blazers' struggles "I always look at struggles as an opportunity to show my true character."Damian Lillard on the Blazers' struggles https://t.co/WtHfbJuWfV

The Portland Trail Blazers should hope for more efficiency against a suddenly dangerous Cleveland Cavaliers team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the biggest surprises of the 2021-22 NBA season. They are toting a 4-4 record, which included wins over the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets. In their last game on the road against the electrifying Hornets, Cleveland had six players in double figures.

Jarrett Allen was huge for the Cleveland Cavaliers, particularly down the stretch with his defense. He finished with a team-high 24 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocks to lead the team to victory. The Cavs will need more of the same performance from Allen to extend the Portland Trail Blazers’ losing streak.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers do not have any names listed in their injury report. Coach Chauncey Billups will have the full roster at his disposal.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be short-handed as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers without former All-Star big man Kevin Love and sophomore Isaac Okoro.

Love has been ruled out due to his stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Okoro is suffering a hamstring strain and will also be sidelined.

Towering center Tacko Fall is on a G-League assignment. Together with RJ Nembhard Jr., he will not suit up for the Cavaliers.

Player: Status: Reason: Fall, Tacko Out G League - Two-Way Love, Kevin Out Health and Safety Protocols Nembhard Jr., RJ Out G League - Two-Way Okoro, Isaac Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are off to a wobbly start in the 2021-22 NBA season

Despite the Portland Trail Blazers' recent struggles, Chauncey Billups will automatically hand the starting backcourt to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard will man the point, with McCollum as the shooting guard.

Norman Powell, who had a solid game against the 76ers, will start at small forward. Larry Nance Jr. could start at power forward against his former team as Robert Covington played horribly in the Blazers’ last game.

Bosnian basketball star Jusuf Nurkic will resume his duties controlling the paint for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ backcourt is almost like a younger and more athletic version of what the Portland Trail Blazers have.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff will likely start Darius Garland at point guard and Collin Sexton at shooting guard on Wednesday.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs



Last night in



60 PTS

34 REB

7 BLK

5 STL

5 AST Big fellas making big plays 👏Last night in #CavsHornets , this trio combined for…60 PTS34 REB7 BLK5 STL5 AST Big fellas making big plays 👏Last night in #CavsHornets, this trio combined for…60 PTS34 REB7 BLK5 STL5 AST https://t.co/GsMgLSTaws

While the Cavaliers’ backcourt is a little undersized, they have rolled out one of the biggest frontlines in the league. Jarrett Allen’s rim running and defensive duties will continue at the center spot.

Impressive rookie Evan Mobley will occupy his customary power forward position. Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen will take the other forward role.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Larry Nance Jr. | Center - Jusuf Nurkic

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen

