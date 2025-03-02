Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 2, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers travel to Ohio on Sunday to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. The Cavaliers will look to solidify their place at the top of the Eastern Conference with their 10th straight win. Meanwhile, a young Portland team will look to keep their hot streak going (four straight wins) as they look to edge their way back into the play-in positions.

Cleveland enter the game as the favorites, especially considering they will have a boisterous home crowd behind them, but Portland has proven this season that they are capable of pulling off the occasional upset.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Rocket Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, with the game set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PST).

Fans will be able to watch to game locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and KUNP/KATU 2.2. Ones looking to stream the game can also catch the action on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+425), Cavaliers (-650)

Spread: Trail Blazers +10.5 (-105), Cavaliers -10.5 (-115)

Total (Over/Under): Over 234.5 (-105), Under 234.5 (-115)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (Photo Credit: Imagn)

The Portland Trail Blazers had a rough start to the season, but Chauncey Billups has done an excellent job of turning things around in the last 45 days. Portland won 10 of their 11 games between Jan. 19 to Feb. 6. They followed that up with a four-game win streak, which they will look to build on against Cleveland.

Despite a strong run recently, the Blazers remain out of the play-in positions. They are 12th in the Western Conference with a 27-33 record. They trail the 10th-placed Dallas Mavericks by 4.5 games with 22 games remaining in the season.

The Portland Blazers have a 6-4 record over their last 10 games and an overall 11-19 record in road games. Portland is averaging 110.2 points per game and giving up 114.1 points to opponents.

Guard Anfernee Simons is their top scorer this season, averaging 18.6 ppg, while guard Shaedon Sharpe is next on the list with 17.5 ppg.

The Cleveland Cavaliers come into the clash off an impressive 123-116 win over the Boston Celtics. The statement win over their Eastern Conference rivals puts Cleveland in a commanding position in the East, with a 7.5-game lead over the Celtics.

Cleveland's 49-10 record is the best in the NBA, and it's on a stunning nine-game win streak. The team has a 27-4 record at home and a 9-1 record in division games.

A dynamic offense has been the key to the Cavaliers' success this season. They are averaging a whopping 122.9 ppg, which is the second highest, behind only the Memphis Grizzlies.

Donovan Mitchell has been outstanding for the Cavs, leading the team in points (24.3) and steals (1.3). On the defensive front, center Jarrett Allen has been the main figure, recording 10.2 rpg and 0.9 bpg.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Guard Anfernee Simons leads the Trail Blazers in scoring this season but has been overshadowed by Shaedon Sharpe over the last two games. Simons recorded 16 points against the Washington Wizards on Sunday and followed that up with a 14-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Anfernee Simons point total is set at 21.5, which seems high. He will likely go below that number.

The Trail Blazers and Cavaliers have put points on the board over the last week. The Cavs remain one of the most potent offenses in the league. They have recorded 122 or more points in all of their last four games, including a 142-point outing against the New York Knicks. Portland has shown that they can put up big numbers as well, scoring 129 and 121 points in their last two games.

The points total for this game is set at 234.5 points, and the two teams should be able to go over that total.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

It's difficult to see any team stopping the Cleveland Cavaliers at this stage of the season. Kenny Atkinson's team is on a dominant run and should be too strong for Portland.

However, the 10.5-point spread is a lot, and a streaky Portland team that has won four straight should keep the game close and not suffer a double-digit defeat.

