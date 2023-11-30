Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction, Betting Tips | Nov. 30, 2023

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA regular-season game on Thursday, Nov. 30. It will be the final matchup between the two teams this season, and the Cavaliers would like to complete a 2-0 season series sweep of the Trail Blazers.

The Cavaliers are coming off back-to-back victories as they host the Trail Blazers, who are looking to resurrect their own winning streak, which might lead to a midseason surge that keeps them in contention for at least an NBA Play-In Game position.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, betting tips, and predictions

The Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) will play the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. While there will be no television coverage of the game, it will be available live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Blazers (+450) vs Cavaliers (-600)

Spread: Blazers +11.5 (-110) vs Cavaliers -11.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Blazers (o219.5) vs Cavaliers (u219.5)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Cleveland Cavaliers last faced off two weeks ago in Portland, with the Cavaliers exiting the Moda Center victorious, 109-95. It was Cleveland's fifth straight head-to-head win against Portland.

The Cavaliers were fresh from dealing the Atlanta Hawks a 128-105 beating in their NBA In-Season Tournament game behind Donovan Mitchell's 40-point blast, although it was not enough to secure a playoff seat.

With the NBA In-Season Tournament out of their minds already, Mitchell said their focus now is to go for the regular NBA title.

Up next for the Cavaliers, though, are the Trail Blazers, who have now won two of their last three games and are now looking to build a winning streak.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: predicted starting lineups

Against the Blazers, the Cavaliers will likely go with Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, and Darius Garland.

On the other hand, the Blazers are expected to start Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, Shaedon Sharpe, and Malcolm Brogdon against the Cavaliers.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Key Players and Betting Tips

Despite erupting for 40 points for the Cavaliers against the Hawks in hopes of keeping their NBA In-Season Tournament chances alive, Donovan Mitchell is projected to go below his current prop of 27.5, and FanDuel suggests betting under the prop.

On the other hand, Jerami Grant exploded for 34 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' recent win against the Indiana Pacers, but FanDuel also believes he will struggle a bit against the Cavaliers and suggests betting below his current prop of 21.5.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Cavaliers as overwhelming (-600) favorites to beat the Trail Blazers (+450 underdogs).

The Cavaliers' 14-point win in Portland during their first meeting and the fact that their rematch will be played in Cleveland factored in the said money line.

The Cavaliers are also expected to win the Trail Blazers by a large margin, as evidenced by the -11.5-point spread favoring the Cavaliers.

However, both teams are mounting winning streaks, so it is possible that the final margin could be closer than the projection. With that said, it is somehow worth the risk to bet closer than the spread.