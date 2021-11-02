Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers will go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an exciting matchup at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers will be looking back to bounce back in this game, after facing a tough defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and CJ McCollum combined for 62 points, but their efforts were not enough to stop the Trail Blazers from falling to a 103-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team is currently 3-3 this season and will be hoping to get to their fourth win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Cleveland, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a stellar win over the Charlotte Hornets. Despite an incredible effort from LaMelo Ball, the Cavs held onto their nerves and pulled off a 113-110 win on the night. They will be hoping to continue their brilliance on Wednesday and get to their fifth win of the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 3, 7:00 PM ET [Thursday, October 4, 4:30 AM ET].

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a mixed start to their 2021-22 campaign. Their most recent loss was against a Philadelphia 76ers team, who were playing without their stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The team has put emphasis on improving its defense this year, but with a new coach, things may take some time to change with the Trail Blazers. They will be gunning for a win on Wednesday, as it will give them some much-needed preparation and impetus for the stacked couple of weeks ahead.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard in action for the Portland Trail Blazers against the Charlotte Hornets.

Damian Lillard has not had the greatest of starts to the new campaign. The six-time All-Star is averaging 18.6 PPG and is shooting at a disappointing 23.1% from the three-point line.

However, the point guard believes that when things start working for him, it will resound louder than ever. Lillard did not have the greatest of shooting nights against Philly and will be hoping to keep all of that past disappointment aside and put on a great display against the Cavaliers.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have looked really good this season. Rookie Evan Mobley has shown what he is capable of and is slowly making himself noticed in the league.

Other players like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland have also stepped up this term and will be looking to put up big performances against the Portland Trail Blazers.

After winning a close game against the Hornets, the Cavs will be high on confidence and will definitely try their best to get the win on Wednesday.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (right) in action against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Collin Sexton is one of the most exciting young players to watch in this league. He has been a crucial part of the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise ever since they drafted him in 2018. Sexton has not started the season on a big note, but will be hoping to put up a stronger performance when the team takes on the Trail Blazers at home.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Collin Sexton | F - Lauri Markkanen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers have a good set of players on their roster and can definitely beat any team on their day. If they put on a great display against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they certainly stand a strong chance of beating them and getting their fifth win of the season.

Where to watch the Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers game ?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. Subscription to this app will give you access to games from all 30 teams in the league. The Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game will also be telecast locally on NBC Sports Northwest and Bally Sports Ohio.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra