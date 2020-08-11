Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - August 11th, 2020

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 11th, 2020, 5:00 PM ET (Wednesday 4:00 AM IST)

Venue: ESPN WWOS, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Portland Trail Blazers in a highly anticipated clash in the NBA bubble. The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed rich form in the NBA bubble while the Portland Trail Blazers have faced a mixed bag of results. It will be an exciting clash as both the teams will be looking to improve their win-loss record. The Portland Trail Blazers are vying for a playoff berth in the western conference so it will be a key fixture for them.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers won a closely contested game against eastern conference heavy weights Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing. The Trail Blazers made an incredible comeback in that game and would be looking to emulate the same performance they exhibited in the second half. They will rely on their superstar back-court partnership of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to provide the scoring punch.

The start times are set for our final two seeding games.



Portland Trail Blazers

Key Player- Damian Lillard

Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard rallied his teammates for a comeback against the 76ers and led the scoring with 51 points. He will be facing a Dallas Mavericks defence which gave away close to 150 points against a fast paced Houston Rockets offence . Lillard's three point shooting and playmaking will be important in deciding whether the Trail Blazers will come out on top in this fixture or not.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Zach Collins, Carmelo Anthony, Jusuf Nurkic

Dallas Mavericks Preview

These three made it happen this afternoon. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will be bouyed after their win against the Utah Jazz and will be looking to emulate the same result against the in form Portland Trail Blazers.The Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis tandem has clicked for the Dallas Mavericks as they statistically have been the best offence in the NBA this season. They are the seventh in the western conference standings, so they would looking to climb up by winning most of their games to get a favourable match-up in the playoffs.

Key Player- Luka Doncic

Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic, who is playing his sophomore season in the NBA, is putting up unreal numbers in the NBA bubble. Doncic has been a pleasure to watch this NBA season and the Portland Trail Blazers will have to be wary of his scoring and playmaking threat. Doncic has also been a dark horse candidate for the MVP award this season and is a lock for the All NBA First Team.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

J.J Barea, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardway Jr., Kristaps Porzingis, Boban Marjanovic

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are clear favorites to win this game against the Portland Trail Blazers. With their star players in great form and with momentum in their favor, the Dallas Mavericks should be able to breeze past the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers will require Damian Lillard to put on a performance of a lifetime against the elite Dallas Mavericks defense if they hope to steal a win in this game.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Mavericks?

This game will not be broadcast on national television. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

