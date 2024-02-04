Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for February 4 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets gear up to face each other at the Ball Arena in Denver in the second of the back-to-back games that were scheduled between them.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Portland Trail Blazers occupy the second-last spot in the Western Conference with a record of 15-34 and have won five out of their last 10 games.

The Denver Nuggets are currently in the fourth spot of the Western Conference table with a record of 34-16, having won seven of their last 10 games.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for Feb. 4, 2024

Portland Trail Blazers injury report for Feb. 4

Player Status Injury Moses Brown Out Wrist Jerami Grant Probable Lower-Back Shaedon Sharpe Probable Abdomen Robert Williams III Off for Season Right Knee

The Trail Blazers have four names listed on their injury report: Moses Brown, Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe, and Robert Williams III. They were also listed in the Trail Blazers' previous matchup against the Nuggets on Friday.

Moses Brown has been out since early January with a wrist injury. The Trail Blazers revealed in mid-January that Brown had successful surgery on his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Jerami Grant was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Denver due to lower-back tightness and is questionable to play tonight.

Shaedon Sharpe has been ruled out of tonight's game due to an abdominal strain. Robert Williams III has been off for the season since early November due to a right knee injury.

Denver Nuggets injury report for Feb. 4

Player Status Injury Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Probable Dislocated Finger Vlatko Cancar Out Indefinitely Torn ACL (Left Knee) Peyton Watson Probable Knee

The Denver Nuggets have three names listed on their injury report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Vlatko Cancar, and Peyton Watson.

Caldwell-Pope left Friday's 120-108 win over Portland in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter after dislocating his right pinkie, according to Vinny Benedetto of the Denver Gazette. He is probable for tonight's game.

Vlatko Cancar is out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in August 2023. Peyton Watson is on the injury report due to a knee injury and is probable for tonight's game.

The previous game, also held at Ball Arena on Friday, resulted in the Nuggets clinching the win 120-108, with Nikola Jokic registering a triple-double of 27 points, 22 rebounds, and 12 assists. This triple-double marked Jokic's 15th triple-double of the season and 120th of his career.

Scoot Henderson put up 30 points and five rebounds for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort, which was the second 30+ point game of his career.

