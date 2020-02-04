Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Prediction - 4th February 2020

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Denver Nuggets

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Tuesday, 4 February 2020 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Last game result

Portland Trail Blazers (23-27): 124-107 win over the Utah Jazz (2nd February)

Denver Nuggets (34-16): 123-128 OT defeat to the Detroit Pistons (2nd February)

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have been among the NBA's most disappointing teams for much of the season, although the 2019 Western Conference Finalists have won four straight games to improve to 23-27. In Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers have the NBA's most in-form superstar, while Hassan Whiteside is also making a huge impact at both ends of the court.

That said, the Blazers are allowing 114.7 points per contest, and Terry Stotts' team have won just 10 of their 26 road games so far this season.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has averaged almost 50 points over his last six games

Over his past six appearances Lillard has averaged 48.8 points, and the 29-year-old is starting to be talked about as a potential MVP candidate.

Advertisement

Lillard dropped 51 points during Portland's win over the Jazz on Sunday, which was already his fourth 50-point game of the season. He also connected with 9 of his 15 attempts from beyond the arc, and the Nuggets face a huge task to slow the point guard down.

Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Hassan Whiteside, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Nuggets suffered a narrow overtime defeat to the struggling Detroit Pistons on Sunday, although the result came just a day after they picked up their biggest win of the season.

Despite missing three starters, the Nuggets managed to inflict just a seventh defeat of the campaign on the Milwaukee Bucks as nine Denver players scored in double figures. Sitting third in the Western Conference standings, the Nuggets have been especially strong at home (19-6), and only four other teams are allowing fewer points per contest.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has recovered from a slow start to the season

While the Nuggets couldn't grind out an overtime win over the Pistons, Nikola Jokic finished with 39 points on 16 for 23 shooting. Following a slow start to the season, the 24-year-old is back to his brilliant best, and he will be motivated to inflict a defeat on the team that eliminated him and Nuggets from the 2019 postseason.

Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Jerami Grant, Torrey Craig, Nikola Jokic, Monte Morris, Will Barton

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Nuggets still have a number of injury concerns heading into this Western Conference matchup at Pepsi Center. Another huge night from Lillard should be enough to secure a vital road win for the Trail Blazers.

Where to Watch Trail Blazers vs Nuggets?

The game will be broadcast live on Altitude and NBC Sports Northwest from 9:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.