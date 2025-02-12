Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Wednesday. Denver is third in the West with a 35-19 record, while Portland is 13th with a 23-31 record.

The two teams have played each other 201 times in the regular season, with the Trail Blazers holding a 103-98 lead. This will be their third game this season, with the series split 1-1 so far. They played as recently as Monday, when the Nuggets won 146-117.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets game is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Ball Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on ALT/KUSA and KUNP / KATU 2.2. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+500) vs. Nuggets (-700)

Spread: Trail Blazers (+12) vs. Nuggets (-12)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers -110 (o233) vs. Nuggets -110 (u233)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets preview

The two teams will play each other for the second straight game after Portland suffered a lopsided 146-117 loss on Monday. The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic’s 40 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Dalano Banton came off the bench for the Trail Blazers with 22 points. Donovan Clingan, again off the bench, had 21 points, while Anfernee Simons led the starters with 17 points.

Portland is on a two-game losing streak after winning six straight. The Oregon-based team is 7-3 over the past 10 games and has a realistic shot at making the play-in teams if it can continue the consistency.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, after a slow start to the season, are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA right now. They are on a seven-game winning streak behind Jokic's historic season.

The Serbian is in line to win his fourth MVP title. He averages 29.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and career-high 10.3 assists. He also averages a career-best 1.8 steals per game.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets betting props

Anfernee Simons’ points total is set at 21.5, which is over his season average of 18.5 points. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over and neither do we. Bet on the under.

Nikola Jokic’s points total is set at 28.5. After a 40-point outing, bet on the three-time MVP to have another great game.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Nuggets to get a blowout win at home. After Monday’s game, there’s no reason to doubt Denver’s capability to cover the spread. The home team should romp to a big win in a game where the team total should exceed 233 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.