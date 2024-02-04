Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tips | February 4, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at the Ball Arena in Denver, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be their third meeting of the season, with the Nuggets leading 2-0, beating the Blazers 120-108 on Friday in their most recent clash.

The Blazers, 15-34, are 14th in the West after an impressive 119-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 31 and have split their last 10 games. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are 34-16 and fourth in the West.

Nikola Jokic led them with 27 points, a season-high 22 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks on 11 of 16 shooting, while Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson combined for 59 points in the loss.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets will be broadcast locally on Altitude and Root Sports Plus for home and away coverage.

The game will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass with a free trial which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

Spread: Blazers +13.5 vs. Nuggets -13

Moneyline: Blazers +625 vs. Nuggets -820

Total over and under: Blazers O 220.5 vs. Nuggets U 220.5

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets preview

The rematch between the two teams will feature the same lineups. The Nuggets needed a big triple-double from Jokic to keep the young Blazers from making a comeback in their last matchup.

The Blazers outscored the Nuggets' eighth-ranked offense of 118.8 in the second quarter, 35-26, to finish the first half trailing 59-55, with the Blazers missing their first 13 of 16 shots.

After being down by eight entering the fourth, the Blazers kept the game within reach, but the Nuggets secured defensive rebounds to finish with their closing lineup, thanks to Jokic's season-high 22 rebounds.

Henderson and Simons will look to create opportunities for the Blazers by attacking Jokic. Meanwhile, the Nuggets will seek to leverage the potent Jokic-Murray pick-and-roll and utilize their size advantage over the Blazers to exploit mismatches and control the game's pace and space.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups

For the Blazers, Scoot Henderson will start at PG, Anfernee Simons at SG, Toumani Camara at SF, Jerami Grant at PF and Deandre Ayton at center.

Meanwhile, for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray will start at PG, K. Caldwell-Pope Jr. at SG, Michael Porter Jr. at SF, Aaron Gordon at PF and Nikola Jokic at center.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Nikola Jokic has averaged 26.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists on 65.7% true shooting. His point averages have increased in the last five games up to 28.0. His point prop is set at over/under 25.5 points and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Jamal Murray, meanwhile, has averaged 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 57.6% true shooting. His point prop against the Blazers is set at over/under 22.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets predictions

The Nuggets are heavily favored to secure a victory at home, with sportsbooks and betting lines indicating a -13 point spread and -820 on the moneyline.

The Nuggets expect to complete a decisive 3-0 series sweep, leveraging their dynamic offense to exploit the Blazers' defense, which ranks 21st in the league, with a 117.6 rating.

