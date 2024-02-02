Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, starting lineups & betting tips | February 2, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers will play the Denver Nuggets for the first time this season. The Trail Blazers are coming off back-to-back wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets seek to bounce back from Wednesday night's 105-100 loss to the OKC Thunder.

These two teams last met on Jan. 17, 2023, when the Denver Nuggets secured a 122-113 win. Nikola Jokic came up big for his Nuggets team with 36.0 points (13-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range), 12.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists.

Denver (33-16) is fourth in the Western Conference and has won seven out of its last ten games. Portland (15-33 ) is 14th in the Western Conference and has won five out of its last ten games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets matchup is scheduled tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game can be streamed live on NBA League Pass, Altitude and Root Sports/Root Sports Plus. It can be heard on SiriusXM, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and Rip City Radio 620.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+560) vs. Nuggets (-800)

Spread: Trail Blazers +12.5 (-110) vs. Nuggets -12.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers (o220.5, -108) vs. Nuggets (u220.5, -112)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview

The Denver Nuggets have an extensive injury report. Jamal Murray (knee) and Peyton Watson (knee) are listed as probable. Nikola Jokic has lower back pain and is listed as questionable. Julian Strawther (knee) and Vlatko Cancar (knee) are listed as out.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers will also be missing a few players from their roster for this game. Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal), Robert Williams III (knee) and Moses Brown (wrist) are all out for this matchup.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Predicted lineups

With the belief that Jamal Murray will be good to go for this game, the starting five remain the same for the Nuggets. Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be at the backcourt, Michael Porter Jr. at the three, and Aaron Gordon at the four spot.

However, if Jokic is ruled out for this game, fans can expect Peyton Watson to slide into the power forward position. Gordon will move to the center spot. Like Murray, Watson is also believed to be good to go.

The Trail Blazers starting five also remains the same. Malcolm Brogdon and Anferee Simons will be at the backcourt. Jabari Walker and Deandre Ayton will be at the frontcourt. And Jerami Grant will be the starting small forward.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Betting tips

The Nuggets have outscored their opponents by 193 points, which doesn't fare well for the Trail Blazers' position. They have been outscored by 392 more points this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 29th offensively (108.6) and 21st defensively (116.7). The Nuggets rank ninth offensively (117.8) and 12th defensively (113.5).

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Prediction

Despite the possibility of Nikola Jokic missing out on this game, the Denver Nuggets are still a tough matchup for the Portland Trail Blazers. The wins against the 76ers and the Bucks remain impressive, but the Nuggets play an entirely different ball game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!