The Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets will be the nightcap on the NBA’s Sunday slate. It will be the second of four meetings between the two teams. The Nuggets won the first matchup 120-108 on Friday in Denver.

Sunday’s game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game will air nationally on NBA TV. It can also be seen and streamed with an NBA League Pass subscription.

The Nuggets are heavy favorites as they are amongst the best teams in the West. They are 7-3 in their last ten and remain one of the title contenders.

The Blazers, meanwhile are already in tank mode before hitting the All-Star break. They have lost 27 of 33 against Western opponents and sit 14th in the conference. They are 5-5 in their last ten despite their dismal performance this season. It should be an easy win for Denver on paper.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports

Portland Trail Blazers injuries for Feb. 4

Shaedon Sharpe was ruled out with an abdomen injury. He has not played since Jan. 11. The youngster provided solid contributions before his injury, with 15.9 points per game this season.

Moses Brown and Robert Williams III continue to be out. Both players are recovering from surgeries.

Portland’s leading scorer, Jerami Grant, is listed as questionable. He is day-to-day with a back injury. He will be questionable and his status will need to be monitored until tipoff. He missed the game against the Nuggets on Friday.

PLAYER STATUS INJURY Shaedon Sharpe OUT Abdomen Jerami Grant Day to Day Back Moses Brown OUT Shoulder Robert Williams III OUT Knee

Denver Nuggets injuries for Feb. 4

The Nuggets will be relatively healthy in the Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets game. Nikola Jokic is not listed on the injury report.

They have two players who are probable for the game and will likely play. Peyton Watson is probable with a knee injury. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also probable with a finger injury.

Vlatko Cancar will remain out. He underwent surgery on his left knee before the season.

PLAYER STATUS INJURY Peyton Watson Probable Knee Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Probable Finger Vlatko Cancar Out Knee

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

POSITION STARTER 2ND 3RD PG Malcolm Brogdon Scoot Henderson SG Anfernee Simons Matisse Thybulle Rayan Rupert SF Jerami Grant (GTD) Kris Murray PF Jabari Walker Toumani Camara C DeAndre Ayton Duop Reath Ibou Badji

Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

POSITION STARTER 2ND 3RD PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (GTD) Christian Braun Justin Holiday SF Michael Porter Jr. Julian Strawther PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson (GTD) Braxton Key C Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets Key Matchups

Nikola Jokic vs Everybody

This is the key matchup in every single Denver game. Unless he is playing for Serbia, Jokic almost always has the upper hand, no matter who’s on the other side.

Jokic will have the edge here, especially if Grant is out. The Blazers have no one who can match up with the Serbian center. Jokic went 11-of-16 from the field in Denver’s win against Portland on Friday. He dominated in the win with 27 points, 22 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks. Expect more of the same on Sunday.

Anfernee Simons vs Jamal Murray

Murray and Simons could be the only intriguing matchup in this Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets game. Murray has the upper hand. However, Simons had success in the first game against Denver. He dropped 29 points to lead Portland. He outscored Murray, who finished with 13. If the Blazers spring the upset, they will need another big game from Simons.

