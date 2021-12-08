Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers will make the trip to the Chase Center for a Western Conference matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, December 8.

Both teams met earlier this season and it was the Warriors that came out on top that night. Steph Curry scored 32 points to help his side take a 118-103 victory on the night.

The 33-year-old is now only 15 three-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen's three-point record. Curry has always enjoyed playing against the Trail Blazers and if he gets going at the Chase Center on Wednesday, nothing can stop him from achieving this humongous feat.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers come into this game on the back of multiple injury problems and other external issues. They have been bad on the road and given the health of the players, it promises to be extremely difficult for them to contain the Warriors.

However, Chauncey Billups will prepare his troops to give their all on the court and when they take to the floor to face a tough Warriors team.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers have both their stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum out of the game due to injuries. Nassir Little, Ben McLemore, Anfernee Simons and Cody Zeller are all listed as questionable for the Blazers.

In the absence of these players, Jusuf Nurkic, Norman Powell and Robert Covington will have to step up and lead the team from the front on Wednesday.

Player Name Status Reason Damian Lillard Out Abdominal Injury CJ McCollum Out Right Lung Pneumothorax Ben McLemore Questionable Left Hip Inflammation Anfernee Simons Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Cody Zeller Questionable Right Quad Contusion Nassir Little Questionable Left Ankle Sprain

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung) and will be further evaluated, team says. Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung) and will be further evaluated, team says.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are close to returning for the Warriors after their long injury layoff. The duo will indefinitely be out as their return is expected to be somewhere around Christmas week.

Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable for this game due to right knee soreness. Youngsters Moses Moody, Jeff Dowtin and Jonathan Kuminga will also be out of the game due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Injury James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury Andre Iguodala Questionable Right Knee Soreness Jeff Dowtin Out G - League Jonathan Kuminga Out G - League Moses Moody Out G - League assignment

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson will not travel on the Warriors’ upcoming five-game road trip, per Kerr. Team returns home for a Dec. 20th game against the Kings. Klay Thompson will not travel on the Warriors’ upcoming five-game road trip, per Kerr. Team returns home for a Dec. 20th game against the Kings.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers will be without Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for their game against the Golden State Warriors.

Coach Chauncey Billups will be forced to make some changes to his lineup, given the team's long list of injuries.

Dennis Smith Jr. and Norman Powell will start on the backcourt in the game against the Warriors. Tony Snell and Robert Covington will take positions on the frontcourt, while Jusuf Nurkic is likely to start at center for the Trail Blazers.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been incredible this season.

The Golden State Warriors have been an explosive team, with both the defense and the offense firing. Coach Kerr has been very clear with his starting lineup and the rotations he has used.

Coming into this game, the Warriors will start Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole on the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will share the frontcourt to provide solidity. Kevon Looney will keep his place at center for the Warriors in this game.

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Dennis Smith Jr. | Shooting Guard - Norman Powell | Small Forward - Tony Snell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra