Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers continue their road trip on Friday when they take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. The Blazers are trying to find consistency on the road. The Warriors are looking better than ever with a 16-2 start for the fourth time since the 2014-15 NBA season.

With the stats reading 1-8 on the road, the Blazers have one of the worst away records in the league this season. They are polar opposites at home, where they have a 9-1 record. The only team Portland has beaten on the road this season are the lowly Houston Rockets. Their most recent road loss was against the Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are off to a hot start with a 16-2 record after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It's the fourth time in eight seasons that Golden State has that record after 18 games. In the three previous times this happened, the Warriors went to the NBA Finals.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers have two players on their injury list heading into the game against the Golden State Warriors. Anfernee Simons is listed as questionable, while Cody Zeller is listed as probable.

Simons is nursing an upper respiratory illness but it does not appear to be COVID-19. Had it been coronavirus, he would have been put under the league's health and safety protocols. Simons appears to be a game-time decision against Golden State.

Meanwhile, Zeller has a right knee contusion and it looks like a minor injury. He has fully recovered from a broken nose, but continues to wear a face mask for additional protection. Zeller will likely play based on his status on the injury report.

Player Status Reason Anfernee Simons Questionable Upper Respiratory Illness Cody Zeller Probable Right Knee Contusion

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors will be without three players in their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Andrew Iguodala, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are listed as out for the game.

Iguodala will miss his fifth straight game due to a sore right knee. With his age, the Warriors are better off resting and allowing Iggy to fully recover before clearing him to play. Wiseman is still recovering from a right knee injury, but he has been cleared to play full practice.

Meanwhile, Thompson is still out as he recovers from a right Achilles injury suffered last season while in rehab for a left ACL injury. It has been a tough two years for Klay, but he is inching closer to his return. He has joined team practices and is just working on his conditioning.

Player Status Reason Andre Iguodala Out Right Knee Soreness Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Injury James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to use their regular starting lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are some of the best backcourt duos in the NBA today.

They are joined in the starting lineup by Jusuf Nurkic at center, Norman Powell at small forward and Robert Covington as the stretch four. With Anfernee Simons possibly not playing, the Blazers have to rely on Dennis Smith Jr. as the first scoring option off the bench.

Larry Nance Jr. and Nassir Little are also options for the Blazers, while Cody Zeller and Tony Snell could also provide additional minutes. Portland has been really good at home, but terrible on the road. They will need to play their basketball of the season to beat the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup for the matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. Stephen Curry is a superstar point guard. Alongside him is Jordan Poole, who has had a breakout season filling in for Klay Thompson.

Andrew Wiggins is the starting small forward, while Draymond Green is their point power forward. Kevon Looney, as usual, is the starting center. Off the bench, the Warriors are very deep. They have no official sixth man since any of their role players can explode on any given night.

Otto Porter Jr. provides scoring and defense. Juan Toscano-Anderson fills in for the injured Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II is their energizer bunny. Nemanja Bjelica spaces the floor when he's playing, while Damion Lee provides a scoring punch when one or more starters are struggling.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

Edited by Diptanil Roy