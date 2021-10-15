Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors will play their final 2021-22 NBA preseason games against each other on Friday (October 15) at Chase Center. It marks the second time the two sides will go head-to-head this preseason. The Dubs emerged as the winners last time, defeating Portland 121-107.

The Trail Blazers have been winless across three preseason games so far and are coming off a dismal 74-119 loss against the Phoenix Suns. Damian Lillard and Co. just couldn't find their shooting range all night as they converted just 29% of their field goal attempts. They also made just six of 39 threes against the Suns.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have been undefeated in their preseason campaign across four appearances. Their second-string unit made sure to keep their 100% record alive last time out against an LA Lakers side that deployed LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in their starting lineup. Jordan Poole continued his terrific run, scoring 18 points on 50% shooting to lead the Warriors to a 111-99 win.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard is rested for the game against the Golden State Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without five players for their final preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Star man Damian Lillard has been rested, while Anfernee Simons has been ruled out because of a right thumb sprain. Meanwhile, Cody Zeller is sidelined because of a nose fracture, Nassir Little has sustained a hamstring strain, and Tony Snell has a foot sprain.

Casey Holdahl @CHold Damian Lillard (rest), Anfernee Simons (right thumb sprain), Tony Snell (right foot sprain), Nassir Little (left hamstring strain) and Cody Zeller (nose fracture) are all OUT out for Friday's preseason finale versus Golden State Damian Lillard (rest), Anfernee Simons (right thumb sprain), Tony Snell (right foot sprain), Nassir Little (left hamstring strain) and Cody Zeller (nose fracture) are all OUT out for Friday's preseason finale versus Golden State

Player Name Status Reason Damian Lillard Out Rest Cody Zeller Out Nose fracture Nassir Little Out Hamstring strain Anfernee Simons Out Thumb sprain Toney Snell Out Foot sprain

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors' injury report includes Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. Thompson is rehabilitating from ACL surgery, while Kuminga is out because of a knee injury. Wiseman, meanwhile, is recovering from meniscus surgery.

Player Name Status Reason Klay Thompson Out Achilles tendon; repair Jonathan Kuminga Out Knee; patellar tendon strain James Wiseman Out Knee; meniscus tear

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will see some changes to their starting lineup, with Damian Lillard rested for the game.

Dennis Smith Jr. could get the nod to start alongside CJ McCollum on the backcourt. Forwards Norman Powell, Robert Covington and center Jusuf Nurkic will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Larry Nance Jr., Ben McLemore and CJ Elleby are likely to play most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors could look to offer their veterans some minutes in their final preseason game.

If that happens, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to return to the starting lineup. They will be accompanied by Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

Meanwhile, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Lee, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II are likely to play most minutes off the bench.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard – Dennis Smith Jr. | Shooting Guard – CJ McCollum | Small Forward – Norman Powell | Power Forward – Robert Covington | Center – Jusuf Nurkic.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard – Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard – Jordan Poole | Small Forward – Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward – Draymond Green | Center – Kevon Looney.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra