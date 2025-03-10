Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors are making a strong push for a top-five seed, and they’ll be seeking their fifth win in a row when they take on the struggling Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at Chase Center.

The Warriors are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Blazers, including last season's sweep and a 140-104 drubbing during this campaign, and have extended their unblemished run against "Rip City."

Golden State is sixth in the Western Conference with a 36-28 record, sandwiched between the Houston Rockets (39-25) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-29). However, with the team's next six games being played at home, it has a better chance of improving its position.

The Blazers, on the other hand, have had a vastly contrasting season. It is safe to say that it has not quite been the fourth season that Chauncey Billups was hoping for, falling as far as 12th in the table with a 28-37 record.

His attempts to lead with Scoot Henderson and Deni Avdija have yielded little reward. Despite its current standing, Portland remains in contention for the play-in tournament if it can put together a strong run in the remaining 17 games.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 10

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

It is the same state of play for the Blazers in their threadbare offense. Matisse Thybulle and Robert Williams III are on the mend from their ankle and knee injuries.

Deandre Ayton also continues to be sidelined with a calf strain, so more minutes should go to Donovan Clingan and Shaedon Sharpe. The two youngsters are likely to retain their spots in the starting lineup alongside Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons.

Point Guard Anfernee Simmons

Scoot Henderson Matisse Thybulle Shooting Guard Toumani Camara Dalano Banton Small Forward Shaedon Sharpe Justin Minaya Deni Avdija* Power Forward Jerami Grant Kris Murray Jabari Walker Center Donovan Clingan Duop Reath



Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Warriors are still far from being a contending roster, but there are plenty of exciting pieces in and around the lineup, from their newest superstar, Jimmy Butler, to youngsters such as Quinten Post, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody.

Podziemski did not play in the last game due to back soreness and will miss Monday’s matchup as well. The other absentee is Jonathan Kuminga, who is still working his way back to full fitness from an ankle injury.

The Dubs' lineup is expected to remain mostly unchanged from yesterday, with Quinten Post back in the starting lineup alongside Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry and Moses Moody.

Point Guard Stephen Curry Gary Payton II Pat Spencer Shooting Guard Quinten Post Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney Quinten Post

The matchup between the two Western Conference rivals is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on NBCS-BA, KATU and KUNP.

