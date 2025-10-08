  • home icon
  • Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 8 | 2025 WNBA Preseason

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 8 | 2025 WNBA Preseason

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 08, 2025 14:00 GMT
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 8 | 2025 WNBA Preseason (Image Source: Imagn)

The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors will lock horns for a 2025 WNBA preseason game on Wednesday. Portland will play its first game, while the Warriors will play their second. Golden State beat the LA Lakers 111-103 in its opener on Sunday.

Moses Moody made amends after starting the contest over Al Horford, tallying 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting. He made five triples on seven attempts. Steph Curry also tipped his preseason off in style, with a 14-point half on 5 of 7 shooting. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green didn't have flashy games, but they played their roles to perfection.

The Trail Blazers come into their first game with a new-look roster amid the additions of Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. However, Lillard won't play for the foreseeable future amid recovery from an Achilles tear. Portland will look to rely on its younger players more in this game and for most of the season.

As expected, the Warriors will be the favorites with a -8.5-point spread, with a -360 money line. The Trail Blazers are +285 to win.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for Oct. 8

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers will be without Robert Williams III, Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard. Williams is out with a knee injury and is day-to-day. Henderson has a torn left hamstring and is out for the next six to eight weeks. Lillard is out for the season, citing Achilles injury recovery.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will be without De'Anthony Melton, who will be re-evaluated in four weeks as he recovers from an ACL injury. Seth Curry is day-to-day, citing return to competition conditioning.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 8

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers could start Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe in the backcourt. Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan might form the frontcourt trio.

PGJrue HolidayCaleb Love
SGShaedon SharpeRayan RupertBlake Wesley
SFToumani CamaraMatisse ThybulleKris Murray
PFDeni AvdijaJerami Grant
C Donovan ClinganYang HansenDuop Reath
Golden State Warriors

The Warriors could start Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski as the guards, Moses Moody at small forward, Jimmy Butler at power forward and Draymond Green at the five. An Alternative lineup could be Al Horford at center, with Moody moving to the bench.

PGSteph CurryPat SpencerWill Richard
SGBrandin PodziemskiBuddy Hield Gary Payton II
SFMoses MoodyJonathan KumingaGui Santos
PFJimmy ButlerAl Horford
C Draymond Green Quentin PostTrayce Jackson-Davis
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

