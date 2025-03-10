Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 10, 2025

On Monday, the Portland Trail Blazers get their second shot at the Golden State Warriors. Portland, whose season began with a 140-104 home loss to the Dubs, looks to avenge the defeat. The Blazers will try to overcome injuries to key players and short rest to accomplish that goal.

Ad

Meanwhile, the streaking Warriors continue a season-high seven-game homestand with a rematch against the Blazers. A victory by the hosts would improve their record to 2-0 during their two-week stay in San Francisco.

Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga are out, but Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler are available.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Chase Center in San Francisco will hold the rematch between the Blazers and the Warriors. Basketball fans can catch the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Blazers (+475) vs. Warriors (-650)

Odds: Blazers (o231.0 -110) vs. Warriors (u231.0 -110)

Ad

Total (O/U): Blazers (+12.0) vs. Warriors (-12.0)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Portland Trail Blazers's defensive unit must improve in their upcoming game. On a three-game skid, the team gave up an average of 118.0 points per game and lost by 11.7 PPG per contest and will face a stern test from a well-rested Golden State Warriors, who are 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Ad

The Blazers could lose big if they don’t play with energy and communicate defensively.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the Warriors have to prevent complacency and errors to prevent their visitors from pulling off an upset. They will miss two key players but have enough to make up for their absence. Golden State can’t afford to relax even against a hobbled team on short rest.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups

Trail Blazers

PG: Anfernee Simons | SG: Shaedon Sharpe | SF: Deni Avdija | PF: Toumani Camara | C: Donovan Clingan

Ad

Warriors

PG: Steph Curry | SG: Moses Moody | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Draymond Green | C: Quinten Post

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Moses Moody has averaged 9.2 points per game this month but has been much better in his last five home games. The backup guard is hitting 14.6 PPG during that stretch. With Brandin Podziemski sidelined with a back strain, he should get more opportunities to score. Moody likely tops his 11.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Deni Avdija is day-to-day due to a quad contusion. He might not be 100 percent if he plays against the Warriors. The former Wizards forward averages 17.0 PPG, but Golden State’s defense and a nagging injury could limit him to below his 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors prediction

Without multiple players, the Trail Blazers are struggling to slow down opponents. They will visit a streaking team for a short rest. The Warriors could continue to roll with a win past the -12.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.