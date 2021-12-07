Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will host the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center for an exciting 2021-22 NBA season game.

Wednesday night's fixture will be the second meeting between the sides this campaign. The Warriors took a 1-0 season series lead on the back of a 118-103 win in their previous encounter against the Trail Blazers.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 8; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, December 9; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Damian Lillard has missed the last four straight games for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a slump right now, having lost six of their last seven games and three on the trot. On top of their lack of form, they had to deal with injuries to star players like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in that stretch too.

The shorthanded Trail Blazers lost to the LA Clippers 90-102 in their last game. Unlike their previous two defeats, Portland competed with great intensity in this match and even went into halftime with a three-point lead.

They couldn't maintain their performance down the stretch, though, eventually falling to a defeat with Lillard, McCollum and Anfernee Simons all sidelined.

The Portland Trail Blazers stayed aggressive for most of the contest. They attacked the rim more often as they couldn't get their shots to fall from the three-point line. They were five for 22 from long range.

CJ McCollum, who was a game-time decision for the last match, may return against the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard is likely to remain out. It was reported on December 1 that it would take him at least 10 days to recover.

Key Player - Dennis Smith Jr.

Dennis Smith Jr. has been producing the goods in the absence of Damian Lillard of late. He bagged a starting role against the Celtics on Monday and scored 21 points on 50% shooting.

He followed it up with a 13-point, seven-assist outing against the Clippers, shooting 54% from the field.

Dennis Smith Jr's first start of the season21 Points7/14 Shooting6 Assists4 Rebounds3 Steals0 Turnovers

Smith may have to continue in this starting role on Wednesday as well, with uncertainty looming over Anfernee Simon's availability.

The former New York Knicks point guard will have to try and replicate his efficient performances on both ends of the floor to give the Trail Blazers a shot at winning against the mighty Golden State Warriors.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Smith Jr. | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways in style in their previous game. They defeated the underperforming Orlando Magic 126-95.

Stephen Curry was once again the best player for the team as he scored 31 points on 50% shooting (seven threes). Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins also put in an efficient shift, tallying 28 points on eight of 10 three-point shooting.

The Warriors hit 20 threes during the contest. They controlled every facet of the game from the start, putting themselves in a comfortable position to claim their 20th win of the campaign.

Steve Kerr's side has now limited their opponents to below 50% shooting from the field for 26 straight games, a streak that started towards the end of last campaign.

The Golden State Warriors will need to maintain that solid defense once again when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Chauncey Billups' team has struggled in several areas, but their offense has been their biggest strength.

Limiting them from making an impact on that front will help the Dubs record a 2-0 season series advantage over their opponents.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

All eyes will be on Stephen Curry during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. The point guard is 16 threes away from breaking Ray Allen's all-time NBA record for most three-pointers made in the regular season.

It's an uphill task to make 16 three-point field goals in a single match, but not an impossible one, especially for a player of Curry's caliber.

“I know the situation”



"I know the situation"

(Vid via Steph Curry is 16 made 3s from breaking Ray Allen's NBA career record.

He has a stellar record against the Portland Trail Blazers. It will be tough to rule out a blazing performance from the Warriors' guard on Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers' injury woes will hamper their chances of causing an upset against the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry and Co. have been a dominant force when playing at home.

Considering the huge win they had in their previous outing, they will also have the momentum on their side. That said, Golden State is likely to emerge as the winners of Wednesday's matchup.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Warriors

ESPN will provide national coverage of the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors. Root Sports and NBC Sports Bay Area will televise the game locally.

Fans can also view the match online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar