Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to end their two-game losing run when they take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Friday (November 12). It promises to be an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game.
The Trail Blazers suffered a 109-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns in their previous outing. Damian Lillard scored 28 points, grabbed seven boards and dished out as many assists on the night. Norman Powell also played a solid cameo, tallying 23 points. The duo's efforts went in vain, though, as the rest of their teammates struggled to make an impact during the game.
Meanwhile, the Rockets endured their ninth straight loss in their last game against the Detroit Pistons. They lost the tie 104-112 even though Jalen Green recorded 23 points and Christian Wood had 20. It was a closely contested game that saw Houston attempt to make a comeback late down the stretch, but they eventually fell short.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have only listed Norman Powell on their injury report. He is questionable heading into this game because of a left quad strain.
Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Houston Rockets have listed Kevin Porter Jr. as probable because of a thigh contusion.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are unlikely to make changes to their regular starting lineup and rotation schemes. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will likely start as guards, while Norman Powell, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington will complete the rest of the lineup.
Meanwhile, Nassir Little, Anfernee Simons and Cody Zeller will likely play the most minutes off the bench.
Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are also unlikely to shuffle their regular starting lineup. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are expected to start proceedings as guards, while Daniel Theis, Jae'Sean Tate and Christian Wood will complete the rest of the starting five.
Eric Gordon, Danuel House and David Nwaba are likely to play key roles off the bench.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s
Portland Trail Blazers
Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.
Houston Rockets
Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Daniel Theis | Center - Christian Wood.