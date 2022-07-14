Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - July 14th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets will face each other during Thursday's NBA Summer League games.

The Trail Blazers opened their account with a loss but have won their last two games in a row. They defeated the New York Knicks 88-77 in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are also 2-1 through three games and have won back-to-back matches heading into this contest. They beat the San Antonio Spurs 97-84 in their last game.

Match Details

Game - Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time - Thursday, July 14, 2022; 9:30 PM ET (Friday, July 15; 7:00 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers made a remarkable comeback in their previous outing against the New York Knicks. They trailed by 15 points at the end of the first period but went into halftime, taking a one-point lead. They outscored the Knicks 28-12 in the second quarter, which set the tone for the rest of the game.

Trendon Watford and Jabari Walker continued their fine form, bagging a combined 34 points on 12 of 19 field goal shooting. Five players finished the game with double digits scores. The Trail Blazers made 48% of their shots from the floor, including 41% from the arc.

Jabari Walker: 16 PTS, 13 REB

Trendon Watford: 18 PTS, 6 REB

They also gained a 49-30 rebounding advantage against the Knicks. The Portland Trail Blazers will have to keep those numbers up against the Houston Rockets.

Key Player - Trendon Watford

Portland Trail Blazers v Brooklyn Nets

Trendon Watford delivered some solid performances for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League. The forward has averaged 14 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest across three games. He will be up against Jabari Smith Jr. when Portland takes on Houston.

Trendon Watford for

Smith had a bounce-back game in his most recent outing, so limiting him will be vital to the Trail Blazers' hopes of winning this tie.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Brandon Williams | G - Keon Johnson | F - Greg Brown III | F - Trendon Watford | C - Luka Garza.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets completed a stellar comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in their previous outing. Jabari Smith Jr. registered his best game, tallying 19 points, nine rebounds, and two steals, shooting 50% from the floor.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' Summer League breakout Tari Eason improved on his consistent showings. He bagged a team-high 22 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and blocks apiece, shooting 56% from the floor. Josh Christopher continued his fine performances, scoring 18 points and making a team-high four steals.

19 PTS

9 REB

2 STL



watch @jabarismithjr is making himself right at home19 PTS9 REB2 STLwatch .@jabarismithjr is making himself right at home 🚀19 PTS9 REB2 STL watch ⤵️ https://t.co/ec7xrShRSJ

The Rockets will miss Christopher's services against the Trail Blazers. He sustained a hip injury and will be out for the rest of the tournament. Nevertheless, Smith and Eason have been in stellar form and should be able to guide Houston to a win in Christopher's absence.

we could watch @jaygup23 windmill all day.



#NBASummer oh my, that guy can flywe could watch @jaygup23 windmill all day. oh my, that guy can fly 👀we could watch @jaygup23 windmill all day. #NBASummer https://t.co/MIFNRsRwip

Key Player - Jabari Smith Jr.

2022 NBA Summer League - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith Jr. has taken his time to settle with the Houston Rockets. Smith has averaged 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds, shooting 36% from the floor. He has struggled with his shot but looked great against the Spurs. Smith will be crucial to the Rockets' chances of a win on Thursday, especially in Josh Christopher's absence.

The #3 pick in the draft has been dominant defensively but needs to keep up his offensive numbers and shooting efficiency to make a difference.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - TyTy Washington Jr. | G - Daishen Nix | F - Tari Eason | F - Jabari Smith Jr. | C - Usman Garuba.

Trail Blazers vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets both got off to slow starts. The Trail Blazers gained momentum quickly after that, while the Rockets took their time to find their groove. The Trail Blazers could be the marginal favorites for this game. They may also have the upper hand due to Josh Christopher's absence for the Rockets.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Rockets

The NBA 2K23 Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers will be televised nationally on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the match online via NBA League Pass as well.

