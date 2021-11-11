Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns with the Houston Rockets in an exciting NBA regular-season game at the Toyota Center on Friday. Both teams come into this game on the back of disappointing defeats in their previous encounters.

The Portland Trail Blazers faced the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint on Wednesday. They gave it their best on the night but were handed a 119-109 defeat in the game.

Damian Lillard scored 28 points. However, his struggles from the three-point line continued as he went 1-4 from beyond the arc. The 31-year-old will be hoping to lead the Blazers back to winning ways by putting up a big performance when he takes the floor against the Rockets on Friday.

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers 21 points & counting for Dame 21 points & counting for Dame https://t.co/r2LlnLVfGh

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets faced defeat against the Detroit Pistons. Jalen Green scored 23 points, but his efforts were not enough to prevent a 112-104 loss on the night. The team is currently struggling with only one win in 11 games and will need to get to a win against the Trail Blazers.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 9:00 PM ET [Saturday, November 13, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers hold a 5-7 record for the season and currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. They have lost the last two of their games and need to find something to get back their consistency.

Although Damian Lillard has looked good in the past few games, the Blazers have not been able to get to victories due to their defensive frailties. They will be hoping to put up an improved performance and give it their best against a struggling Rockets side to get to their sixth win of the season.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers

After starting the season off slowly, Damian Lillard looks to have finally found some form. The 31-year-old has scored 20 points or more in the last three games and is slowly getting back to shooting the ball well. He will be hoping to produce a big scoring night against the Rockets, as it will help boost his confidence for the other games coming ahead.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard, G - CJ McCollum, F - Norman Powell, F - Robert Covington, C - Jusuf Nurkic

Houston Rockets Preview

Detroit Pistons v Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have started their season disappointingly. They have one of the worst records in the league and are in desperate need of a few wins to get their campaign back on track. Jalen Green and Christian Wood have been looking in good form, but neither have been able to inspire the team to victories. Playing against a Portland team that has been struggling to find consistency could be a great thing for the Rockets. It might provide them with an easy opportunity to take a victory in this game on Friday.

Key Player - Jalen Green

Jalen Green has been one of the most impressive rookies in the 2021 draft class. His monstrous dunks and ability to drain three's have made him one of the most important players on the Rockets team. The 19-year-old will be determined to turn things around for Houston. Defeating the Trail Blazers may seem difficult for the Rockets. However, if Jalen Green produces a big scoring night they certainly have a chance of edging out a win on Friday.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob oh shit. Jalen Green blows by Cade Cunningham and barks in his grill. oh shit. Jalen Green blows by Cade Cunningham and barks in his grill. https://t.co/zZr2EiMLGI

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Green, G - Kevin Porter Jr., F - Jae' Sean Tate, F - Christian Wood, C - Daniel Theis

Trail Blazers vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers come into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats. However, with Damian Lillard slowly looking to find his way back, things may soon get better for the Trail Blazers. Considering the roster of the two teams and the way Houston has played this season, we predict a win for the Portland Trail Blazers in this game.

Where to watch the Trail Blazers vs Rockets game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All NBA games will be made available on the official NBA app. The Trail Blazers vs Rockets game will also be locally telecast on AT&T SportsNet and Root Sports.

Edited by Diptanil Roy