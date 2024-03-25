Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

The reeling Portland Trail Blazers will take on the surging Houston Rockets on Monday. Losers of their last six games, the Blazers will be on the road for a showdown against a team that is trying to vault into the play-in tournament. Portland, which gave Nikola Jokic a tough time despite playing five rookie starters, will hope to play spoiler in Space City.

The young Rockets are suddenly turning into a juggernaut after seemingly being stuck in 11th-12th place in the West for months. Without Alperen Sengun, they have managed to string eight straight wins to move within a game behind the Golden State Warriors for the 10th spot. Houston’s confidence and swagger will only grow if it can dispose of the visitors.

The Blazers are headed for another long vacation this season. Still, coach Chauncey Billups has his lineup playing hard and hustling for almost every possession. It will be fun to see his young roster go up and down the court against the Rockets’ mostly just as young and athletic players.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas will host the matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets. The game will not be on national TV but it will be locally covered by Space City Home Network and ROOT SPORTS/ROOT SPORTS Plus.

Moneyline: Blazers (+450) vs. Rockets (-600)

Spread: Blazers (+12.0) vs. Rockets (-12.0)

Total (O/U): Blazers (o221.0 -110) vs. Rockets (u221.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets: Game preview

Perhaps the Denver Nuggets’ most surprising struggle this season was on Saturday when they barely walked away with a 114-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Billups opened the game with five rookie starters, which was only the second time it happened in NBA history over the last half-century. Despite the injury-hampered roster, Portland nearly ended with the biggest upset this season.

Billups will be hoping his team can carry the momentum and lesson from the loss when they try to spoil the Rockets’ playoff aspirations.

Jalen Green, who had another monster night to dazzle the Utah Jazz on Saturday, will be raring for an encore. Houston will go all-out for another big victory in front of a rowdy home crowd to move even closer to the idle Golden State Warriors.

Jabari Smith Jr., who has been suspended for a fight with Utah’s Kris Dunn, will hope his absence will not matter. Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green will try to help the high-flying guard carry the team.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - Toumani Camara, F - Kris Murray, C - Duop Reath, G - Scoot Henderson and G - Rayan Rupert could have another start for the Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s anybody’s guess who will start or even play for the Blazers due to injuries. Dalano Banton could come in early for Rupert to help steady the game. After that, Billups will use whoever’s available.

F - Amen Thompson, SF - Dillon Brooks, PG - Fred VanVleet, SG - Jalen Green and PF - Jeff Green could start for Ime Udoka’s Houston Rockets.

Losing Jabari Smith Jr. to suspension will force Udoka to be more creative with his rotation. He could have Reggie Bullock Jr. come in for more outside shooting and decent defense. Jock Landale could also see extended minutes at center for his coach.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

The red-hot Jalen Green has a 25.5 over/under points prop on Monday. Green is averaging 27.8 PPG this month but has been particularly overwhelming opponents in his last five games. The oft-maligned guard has averaged 34.4 PPG on 56.5% shooting, including a whopping 50.0% from rainbow distance. Portland’s decimated roster will have a tough time stopping him from going past his points prop.

Anfernee Simons is questionable but if he gets cleared to play, he gets a 26.5 over/under points prop. Simons scored three and 14 points in two games, which might be the result of playing with left knee tendinitis. It’s anybody’s guess how his knee will hold up. The Rockets will make it tough for him and likely prevent him from getting over his points prop.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to compete while the Houston Rockets have their eyes on a bigger prize. Even without Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, the home team will be confident of getting another W in front of their expectant fans.

Portland will try to make it a slugfest but the Rockets will not be surprised the way the Denver Nuggets were. Houston will likely run away with a victory against the visitors.