Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers travel east to take on the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight. The Blazers are seventh in the Western Conference standings with a 32-28 record, while the Pacers are just shy of the final playoff spot in the East with a 29-31 record.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers injury report

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers go into tonight's game without any major injury concerns, as power forward Zach Collins is the only player who will miss the game. He has been ruled out because of an ankle injury.

Indiana Pacers

All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis is out with a back problem, while Myles Turner won't be available for selection because of a toe injury. TJ Warren is out for the season.

Goga Bitadze and Jeremy Lamb are questionable due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers predicted lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will be able to field the first-choice backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, with trade deadline acquisition Normal Powell starting at the 3. Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic will make up the frontcourt for the playoff hopefuls.

Carmelo Anthony, who has averaged 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds, will come off the bench to play the sixth-man role for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will start the game with Malcolm Brogdon at point guard and Edmond Sumner at shooting guard. Oshae Brissett and Caris LeVert will take up the two forward spots. Nate Bjorkgren has reverted to a small-ball lineup in Myles Turner's absence, meaning JaKarr Sampson will start at the 5.

Doug McDermott has been resigned to a bench role lately. He has put up 13 points and 3 rebounds on 38% shooting from downtown.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers predicted starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum Small Forward - Norman Powell Power Forward - Robert Covington Center - Jusuf Nurkic

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon Shooting Guard - Edmond Sumner Small Forward - Caris LeVert Power Forward - Oshae Brissett Center - JaKarr Sampson

