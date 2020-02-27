Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers: Match Preview and Predictions - 27th February 2020

Portland Trail Blazers have struggled to stay afloat in Damian Lillard's absence

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Thursday, 27th February 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Last Game Results

Portland Trail Blazers (26-33): 106-118 loss to the Boston Celtics (25th February, Tuesday)

Indiana Pacers (34-24): 119-80 victory against the Charlotte Hornets (25th February, Sunday)

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Despite an extremely underwhelming season thus far, the Portland Trail Blazers have an outside shot at making the playoffs.

In possession of a miserable 26-33 record, the Blazers are three games behind the eighth-placed Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Standings.

A groin injury to star guard Damian Lillard has added to their woes and they enter this clash against the Pacers having lost four of their last five games.

Key Player - CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum has shouldered the scoring burden in Lillard's absence and has put up fantastic numbers.

McCollum has led the Blazers in scoring the last three games, putting up 27, 41 and 28 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics respectively.

The 28-year-old is averaging 21.9 points per game this season and shooting 38.8% from three-point land but despite his best efforts, Portland have dropped four of their last five games and four straight on the road.

Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside, CJ McCollum, Gary Trent Jr.

Indiana Pacers Preview

After a bright start to the season, the Indiana Pacers suffered a major setback in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break, losing six games on the trot.

However, they've since recovered well and currently occupy the sixth spot in the East with a 34-24 record.

The Pacers have been formidable at home and will hope to put an end to a five-game losing streak against Portland.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis

With a majority of the Pacers roster decimated by injury, the onus has been on Domantas Sabonis to keep them afloat and he's done just that.

Sabonis is averaging 18.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game and enters this contest against the Blazers on the back of a 21-point, 15-rebound effort against the Hornets.

Pacers predicted lineup

Domantas Sabonis, TJ Warren, Myles Turner, Aaron Holiday, Malcolm Brogdon

Trail Blazers vs Pacers Match Prediction

Portland have won five straight against the Pacers but without Lillard, they might struggle to keep pace with Indiana.

Victor Oladipo is a game-time decision and if he is fit to take the court, the Pacers should have enough to see off the Portland challenge.

Where to Watch Trail Blazers vs Pacers?

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV Canada, and TNT from 8:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.