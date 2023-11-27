Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and betting tips | November 27, 2023

The Portland Trail Blazers continue with their five-game road trip with a visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers. Portland will be hoping to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to former franchise player Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The Blazers might have started their brutal road swing had they managed to hold on and squeak past the Bucks. Instead, they lost their composure and allowed Milwaukee to claw back from a 26-point deficit to win.

The Pacers will cap off a three-game homestand with a meeting with the Blazers. Indiana has been alternating wins and losses in their last seven games. A win tonight against Portland will give them a modest two-game winning streak.

Tyrese Haliburton, who was an All-Star reserve last season, has been playing like he deserves a spot in the starting unit for next year. The Pacers have been tough to beat when somebody steps up to support Haliburton.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-6)

Date and Time: November 27, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are reeling. They are 1-10 in their last 11 games and just suffered a brutal loss to the Milwaukee Bucks less than 24 hours ago. The Blazers couldn’t hold on to a 26-point lead and succumbed yet again. Chauncey Billups’ team will be on the second night of a back-to-back set and hoping that they have enough to prevent another losing streak.

The Indiana Pacers are 9-6 but they could have had a better win-loss mark if somebody had been consistently supporting Tyrese Haliburton. Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin and Bennedict Mathurin have to punch their weight. In the Pacers’ 136-113 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Haliburton got a much-needed boost from them. It remains to be seen if they will step up versus the Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted starting lineups

Shaedon Sharpe, Malcolm Brogdon, Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant and Toumani Camara are expected to start for Chauncey Billups.

Rick Carlisle is likely to line up Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield for tip-off.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Besides being the Pacers’ top playmaker, Haliburton is also the team’s leading scorer with 25.4 points per game. The points prop for him is o24.5 and u25.5. Bettors get -115 for over and -125 for under. He has hit at least 24 points in seven out of his last 10 games.

Haliburton tops the NBA with 12.1 dimes per contest. The assists prop for him is o11.5 and u12.5. Bettors get -130 for over and -145 for under. He has dished at least 11 assists in six out of his last 10 games. Over his last three games, he has been averaging 14.0 APG.

As Indiana’s best option on offense, he could score over 25 points and hand out more than 11 assists against the Blazers.

Meanwhile, Jerami Grant has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ top scorer, averaging 22.8 PPG. The over/under points prop for him is 24.5. Bettors get -111 for over and -115 for under. Grant has hit at least 24 points in six out of his last 10 games. Over his last three games, he is averaging 26.0 PPG.

Indiana has a couple of physical defenders with size and length that it can throw at Grant. The Blazers’ second game of a back-to-back set may also play a part. Going past 24 points might be a tall order for him.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The moneyline for the Blazers is +540 while it’s -770 for the Pacers. Portland is a heavy +12 underdog against Indiana on the road.

The tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks might still be on the Blazers’ minds. Add the timing of the schedule against the Indiana Pacers and things don’t look good for Portland. Still, they could cover the spread if they go down to their hosts.