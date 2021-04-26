Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - April 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns with another playoff contender, Indiana Pacers, in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

The Portland Trail Blazers, who have lost two straight games against the Memphis Grizzlies, are in danger of slipping out of postseason reckoning in the Western Conference.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and have eked out wins despite the absence of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

In their last match against the Orlando Magic, as many as Indiana Pacers players registered double-digit scoring. Doug McDermott continued his decent scoring form off the bench, scoring 16 points and four rebounds.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, April 27th; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, April 24th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Advertisement

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are floundering at the moment.

Despite no injury concerns, the Portland Trail Blazers are seemingly in a rut, which doesn't augur well for their postseason hopes.

They shot only 37% from the field in their last game and have generally been found wanting defensively against teams, especially in their recent outings. Jusuf Nurkic produced 19 points and 16 rebounds, while CJ McCollum top-scored for the with 27 points.

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to rejuvenate their bid for a playoff seed by returning to winning ways. But they'll need to improve their abysmal shooting form, which is surprising, considering the wealth of offensive talent at their disposal.

Key Player – Damien Lillard

Damien Lillard has not been in the best of scoring form in recent weeks but has still managed to average close to 25 points per game since his return.

Lillard has had an impressive campaign this season, with his passing and scoring prowess bolstering the Portland Trail Blazers’ playoff hopes despite injury woes afflicting the team. The Trail Blazers will hope for their star man to help the team improve their form, with hardly a month left for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Damian Lillard; Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum; Small Forward - Norman Powell; Power Forward - Robert Covington; Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers are missing multiple stars.

The Indiana Pacers are on the ascendancy. Their three-game win streak has seen them climb to ninth in the Western Conference standings, and they will look to continue their rich vein of form and qualify for the playoffs.

However, TJ Warren and Domantas Sabonis, along with the impressive Myles Turner, are out with injury. Nevertheless, the likes of Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon are in decent shooting form, while other players have also come to the fore in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Doug McDermott has continued his strong scoring form off the bench, especially in the last game, while Justin Holiday also came up with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Key Player – Caris LeVert

Advertisement

Caris LeVert’s form has been commendable in recent weeks. He looks close to his best again after suffering a long-term injury.

LeVert, who is key for the Indiana Pacers at both ends of the court, is averaging almost 19 points per game this season. His offensive production has improved in recent games, especially in the absence of multiple first-team regulars.

He could produce another big performance against the Trail Blazers and inspire his team to victory.

LeVert too smooth 😯 pic.twitter.com/eGDAYObbLN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Edmond Sumner l Power Forward - Oshae Brissett l Center - JaKarr Sampson.

Trail Blazers vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a rut and will look to return to winning ways after losing five games on the trot. They are sixth in the standings but need to improve their performances to hold on to a playoff spot.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, are in solid form despite missing multiple key players. In what could be an entertaining game, the Indiana Pacers will start as the marginal favorites, considering their superior recent form.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Pacers?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers will be telecast on NBC Sports Northwest (Trail Blazers) and Bally Sports Indiana. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.