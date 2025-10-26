Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Preview and Prediction - Oct. 26 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Sunday. Both teams are off to 1-1 starts and are placed ninth (Portland) and 10th (LA) in the Western Conference standings.

The two teams have faced each other in 245 regular-season games so far, with Portland holding a lopsided 149-96 advantage. They faced off three times last season, as the Clippers won the series 2-1.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

Money line: Trail Blazers +240, Clippers -7.5

Spread: Trail Blazers +7.5 (-104), Clippers -7.5 (-108)

Total over/under (o/u): Trail Blazers o226.5 (-113), Clippers u226.5 (-122)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Preview

The Trail Blazers’ season is off to a tumultuous start as their coach Chauncey Billups faces legal action for allegedly trying to commit online fraud. Tiago Spitter took over as the interim head coach in Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Portland ran Golden State out of the floor with its fast-paced basketball and got a convincing 139-119 win. Deni Avdija led the charge with 26 points. The Blazers had the upper hand for most of the opening game against the Minnesota Timberwolves but lost because of an abysmal final quarter.

Portland will be without Damian Lillard (Achilles) for the entire season, while Robert Williams III (knee) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) are out for Sunday’s game.

The Clippers shockingly started the season with a 129-108 loss to the Utah Jazz. The LA-based team is touted as one of the favorites because of its roster. It got its season on track with a 129-102 rout of the Phoenix Suns on Friday. James Harden led the charge with 30 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, while Kawhi Leonard had 27 points.

Bradley Beal is questionable for the contest with a back issue, while Jordan Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Starting 5s

Trail Blazers

PG - Jrue Holiday, SG - Shaedon Sharpe, SF - Toumani Camara, PF - Deni Avdija, C - Donovan Clingan

Clippers

PG - James Harden, SG - Kris Dunn, SF - Kawhi Leonard, PF - Derrick Jones Jr., C - Ivica Zubac

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Donovan Clingan is favored to score over 8.5 points.

Jrue Holiday is projected to have under 5.5 assists.

James Harden is projected to score less than 21.5 points.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers favor the Clippers to win at home. However, seeing Portland’s performance against the Warriors, we expect an upset. The Trail Blazers’ fast-paced basketball should create issues for LA’s aged roster. Bet on Portland to win a high-scoring game where the team total surpasses the 226.5-point mark.

