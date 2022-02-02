Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. The 21-30 Trail Blazers are 10th in the West while the 24-27 Lakers are 9th. Both teams have lost four of their last five games and continue to struggle this season.

The Trail Blazers have the 29th-ranked defense in the league and are finding it difficult to win consistently. Damian Lillard has missed a lot of games this season and even while he was playing, his averages were below his All-Star standard. Multiple reports suggest that the team is heading towards a rebuild and practically all players on the roster are on the trading block.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have struggled with injuries all season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been in and out of the lineup and the team is unable to find consistency and rhythm. They are currently seeded for the play-in tournament but if they don't make serious improvements soon, they could be on the verge of missing the playoffs altogether. It will be the first time a LeBron James-led team is entering the All-Star break with a below .500 record.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Jusuf Nurkic is helped up by his teammate CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers will continue to be without the services of Damian Lillard, who is under muscle recovery for the core after his surgery. Nassir Little, Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr. will also be sidelined. Little underwent surgery on his shoulder, Nance is suffering from inflammation in his knee and Zeller is recovering from a knee injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Damian Lillard Out Core Muscle Recovery Larry Nance Jr. Out Right Knee Inflammation Cody Zeller Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery Nassir Little Out Left Shoulder Surgery Jusuf Nurkic Probable Right Ankle Sprain Anfernee Simons Probable Right Hip Contusion Trendon Watford Questionable Right Ankle Sprain CJ Elleby Questionable Left Hamstring Strain

Additionally, Trendon Watford is listed as questionable due to a sprained right ankle and Jusuf Nurkic is probable to play, listing the same reason. CJ Elleby is also questionable due to a hamstring strain and Anfernee Simons is listed as probable because of a hip contusion.

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers watch from the bench

LeBron James is doubtful to lace up because he is dealing with effusion and soreness in his left knee. He is missing his 15th game of the season. Anthony Davis and Malik Monk are both probable to play the game, being listed with wrist and groin soreness respectively.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Doubtful Left Knee Soreness/Effusion Anthony Davis Probable Right Wrist Soreness Malik Monk Probable Left Groin Soreness Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise - Recovery Sekou Doumbouya Out G-League - Two-way Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way

Kendrick Nunn remains out due to a bone bruise while Sekou Doumbouya and Mason Jones are both sent to the NBA G-League due to their two-way contracts.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers will have a hampered lineup for this game because even their bench is dealing with injuries. If Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic are playing, then Simons will start as the point guard until Lillard returns and Nurkic will be the starting center. CJ McCollum will retain his shooting guard role and Norman Powell should play his usual small forward position. Robert Covington will likely get the nod to start at power forward. Tony Snell, Dennis Smith Jr. and Ben McLemore will get the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will start Russell Westbrook at the point guard position as usual. Malik Monk will start at shooting guard if he is eligible to play, otherwise Austin Reaves should take his place. Avery Bradley will likely play his usual small forward role and Stanley Johnson will join him in the frontcourt. Dwight Howard is expected to start at center for this game. Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker should get the most minutes in the second unit.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

G - Anfernee Simons | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Avery Bradley | F - Stanley Johnson | C - Dwight Howard.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

